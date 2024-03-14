The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

EPRA announces new fuel prices for March to April

Denis Mwangi

The Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced the new fuel prices.

Attendant putting fuel in a car
Attendant putting fuel in a car

In a statement released on March 14, EPRA said that the price of super petrol, diesel and kerosene has decreased by Sh7.21 per litre, Sh5.09 per litre and Sh4.49 per litre respectively.

Recommended articles

This brings the maximum price of super, diesel and kerosene in Nairobi is Sh199.15, Sh190.38, and Sh188.74 respectively.

The new prices come into effect at midnight and shall lapse on April 14, at midnight.

The average landed cost of imported super petrol increased by 5.60%, diesel decreased by 0.76% and kerosene increased by 1.65%.

ADVERTISEMENT
EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo
EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo Pulse Live Kenya

The cost of crude oil is the largest component of the retail price of gasoline, and it varies over time and across regions of the country.

Many factors affect crude oil prices, including political instability or conflict in oil-producing countries, supply and demand, and production cuts by oil-producing countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Refining costs and profits are the second-largest component of the retail price of fuel.

Refiners charge more for higher-octane fuel, and premium-grade petrol is the most expensive.

Distribution and marketing costs and profits are the third-largest component of the retail price of fuel.

ADVERTISEMENT

These costs include the costs of transporting fuel from refineries to terminals and then to gas stations, as well as the costs of operating and maintaining gas stations.

Taxes are the fourth-largest component of the retail price of fuel. In Kenya, fuel is subjected to nine types of taxes accounting for more than 50% of the cost.

  1. Excise tax
  2. 18% VAT
  3. Road maintenance levy
  4. Petroleum development levy
  5. Import declaration fee
  6. Petroleum regulatory levy
  7. Railway development levy
  8. Anti-adulteration levy
  9. Merchant shipping levy
ADVERTISEMENT

The price of oil may also be affected by political instability or conflict in oil-producing countries.

A pump attendant fills the tank of a car at a petrol station in September 4, 2018 in Nairobi as a 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products was decided and fuel distributors refused to collect stocks from depots. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
A pump attendant fills the tank of a car at a petrol station in September 4, 2018 in Nairobi as a 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products was decided and fuel distributors refused to collect stocks from depots. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

In periods of economic volatility, oil companies often advise their firms to reduce spending on new production.

ADVERTISEMENT

This saves cash for emergencies and inflates the price of oil by restricting supply, which increases profit.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 common misconceptions about prisons in Kenya

10 common misconceptions about prisons in Kenya

CS Kindiki gazettes 13 areas as disturbed and dangerous after 7 deaths

CS Kindiki gazettes 13 areas as disturbed and dangerous after 7 deaths

EPRA announces new fuel prices for March to April

EPRA announces new fuel prices for March to April

Life in death row: 11 benefits, rules & processes that await Jowie in prison

Life in death row: 11 benefits, rules & processes that await Jowie in prison

Public Service Commission contradicts Jacque Maribe's appointment

Public Service Commission contradicts Jacque Maribe's appointment

Jowie's mother speaks as his lawyers set eyes on the Court of Appeal [Video]

Jowie's mother speaks as his lawyers set eyes on the Court of Appeal [Video]

High Court sentences Jowie to death for the murder of Monica Kimani

High Court sentences Jowie to death for the murder of Monica Kimani

Parliament clears way for return of housing levy deductions in March

Parliament clears way for return of housing levy deductions in March

Kenya pauses deployment of police to Haiti, here's why

Kenya pauses deployment of police to Haiti, here's why

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto and Health CS Susan Nakhumicha at State House, Nairobi

Health CS: Why 2.75% SHIF salary deductions start in March but services start in July

File image of President William Ruto matches during the 2023 Jamhuri Day celebrations at the Uhuru Gardens escorted by Chief of the Defence Forces of the Kenya Defence Forces, General Francis Ogola

Ruto explains 2 reasons for settling on military generals for ambassadorial roles

Neno Evangelism preacher Pastor Ng’ang’a

Pastor James Ng'ang'a dares EACC & Kenyan politicians in angry response

Daystar University Vice Chancellor Laban Ayiro ( Facebook)

Daystar University re-appoints Laban Ayiro as Vice Chancellor