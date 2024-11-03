Eugene Wamalwa outlines 5 reasons for ditching Azimio as DAP-K announces exit

The decision was arrived at during the party’s National Executive Council meeting in Webuye on Saturday, with Wamalwa outlining grievances that saw the party pull out of the coalition.

He noted that some member parties of Azimio are pursuing a course that does not align with DAP-K and has in the recent past warmed up to the government, including supporting unpopular decisions.

“We are saying as DAP-K that we cannot and we no longer find it tenable to continue being in a relationship with people who are no longer like-minded with us, who have persistently aided and abetted Zakayo in reintroducing harsh taxes,” Wamalwa explained.



He added that the collaboration between some member parties of Azimio and the Kenya Kwanza government has made the coalition unpopular among Kenyans, leaving him with no option but to exit and distance himself and his party from such collaborations.

Gachagua's impeachment

He noted that their support for Gachagua's impeachment did not sit well with DAP-K.

According to Wamalwa, the broad-based government that brough on board Cabinet Secretaries from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is something that his party can no longer support.

He accused ODM which is the largest party in Azimio of aiding and abetting President William Ruto's governance which he llabelled as a bad one.

“When John Mbadi brings those taxes, you will not say it is Ruto who has brought those taxes, you will say that Ruto has converted some of our colleagues in ODM to become Zakayos like him.” Wamalwa stated.

Focus on 2027 elections

In preparation for 2027 elections, Wamalwa announced that DAP-K will embark on an aggressive recruitment drive and n initiative to popularize the party in all the 47 counties.

“The party has also said that with all our chairmen from all our 47 counties, we will go back to each of the 47 counties to start an aggressive recruitment drive to prepare our party for the next elections,” Wamalwa added.

“The DAP-K will be fielding candidates in all positions from MCA to MPs to Women Representatives to Governor to Senator to the President and yours truly has been given the task of carrying the flag into the presidential race of August 10, 2027.” He added.



Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his ODM party ruffled Azimio after they warmed up to President William Ruto’s government.

