The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Eugene Wamalwa outlines 5 reasons for ditching Azimio as DAP-K announces exit

Charles Ouma

Exodus from Azimio la Umoja continues with Eugene Wamalwa announcing his exit.

DAP-K Party leader Eugene Wamalwa
DAP-K Party leader Eugene Wamalwa

Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa has announced his exit from Azimio la Umoja coalition party.

Recommended articles

The decision was arrived at during the party’s National Executive Council meeting in Webuye on Saturday, with Wamalwa outlining grievances that saw the party pull out of the coalition.

He noted that some member parties of Azimio are pursuing a course that does not align with DAP-K and has in the recent past warmed up to the government, including supporting unpopular decisions.

“We are saying as DAP-K that we cannot and we no longer find it tenable to continue being in a relationship with people who are no longer like-minded with us, who have persistently aided and abetted Zakayo in reintroducing harsh taxes,” Wamalwa explained.

ADVERTISEMENT
DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa addressing a crowd in Busia on June 3, 2023
DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa addressing a crowd in Busia on June 3, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

He added that the collaboration between some member parties of Azimio and the Kenya Kwanza government has made the coalition unpopular among Kenyans, leaving him with no option but to exit and distance himself and his party from such collaborations.

READ: ODM hints at supporting Ruto in 2027 & Junet Mohamed's apology

He noted that their support for Gachagua's impeachment did not sit well with DAP-K.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Wamalwa, the broad-based government that brough on board Cabinet Secretaries from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is something that his party can no longer support.

He accused ODM which is the largest party in Azimio of aiding and abetting President William Ruto's governance which he llabelled as a bad one.

“When John Mbadi brings those taxes, you will not say it is Ruto who has brought those taxes, you will say that Ruto has converted some of our colleagues in ODM to become Zakayos like him.” Wamalwa stated.

In preparation for 2027 elections, Wamalwa announced that DAP-K will embark on an aggressive recruitment drive and n initiative to popularize the party in all the 47 counties.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Babu Owino: My relationship with Raila after declaring myself opposition leader

“The party has also said that with all our chairmen from all our 47 counties, we will go back to each of the 47 counties to start an aggressive recruitment drive to prepare our party for the next elections,” Wamalwa added.

“The DAP-K will be fielding candidates in all positions from MCA to MPs to Women Representatives to Governor to Senator to the President and yours truly has been given the task of carrying the flag into the presidential race of August 10, 2027.” He added.

DAP-K Party leader and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance principal Eugene Wamalwa
DAP-K Party leader and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance principal Eugene Wamalwa DAP-K Party leader and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance principal Eugene Wamalwa Pulse Live Kenya

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his ODM party ruffled Azimio after they warmed up to President William Ruto’s government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Martha Karua was the first to announce her decision to pull out of the coalition party.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kalonzo: Why Ruto will not win reelection in 2027

Kalonzo: Why Ruto will not win reelection in 2027

Eugene Wamalwa outlines 5 reasons for ditching Azimio as DAP-K announces exit

Eugene Wamalwa outlines 5 reasons for ditching Azimio as DAP-K announces exit

Gachagua receives overwhelming welcome in 1st public appearance & message to MPs

Gachagua receives overwhelming welcome in 1st public appearance & message to MPs

Manhunt launched for man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death in Kasarani

Manhunt launched for man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death in Kasarani

Slain Wells Fargo HR boss Willis Ayieko's family speaks after death of key suspect

Slain Wells Fargo HR boss Willis Ayieko's family speaks after death of key suspect

Ex-Minister Oloo Aringo dies: Little-known facts on Moi era Minister

Ex-Minister Oloo Aringo dies: Little-known facts on Moi era Minister

Body by Design: Cosmetic procedures, claims of fatalities, controversies & closure

Body by Design: Cosmetic procedures, claims of fatalities, controversies & closure

Kindiki’s former schoolmates reveal little-known details of his childhood

Kindiki’s former schoolmates reveal little-known details of his childhood

Missing Maverick Aoko found, taken to hospital

Missing Maverick Aoko found, taken to hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua attending a Sunday Church Service at St. James ACK Cathedral, Kiambu County.

Over-taxation, healthcare crisis & economy – Gachagua's priorities for Ruto

President William Ruto with CIA Director William J. Burns and NIS Director General Noordin Haji at State House, Nairobi on Monday October 28, 2024

Ruto hosts CIA and MI6 bosses in back-to-back meetings & what it means for Kenya

The late Willis Ayieko

Suspect arrested in murder of Wells Fargo manager Willis Ayieko

Chief Justice Martha Koome

Supreme Court upholds parts of Finance Act 2023, declares sections unconstitutional