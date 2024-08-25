ODM hints at supporting Ruto in 2027 & Junet Mohamed's apology

Talks of political realignments ahead of 2027 with Orange Democratic Alliance (ODM) Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati suggesting that the party might throw its weight behind President William Ruto have sent jitters in political circles.

The Kisii Governor raised eyebrows when he remarked that ODM Cabinet Secretaries serving in Ruto’s government to perform exceptionally well as the same could be a major factor in the party’s future direction in the 2027 elections.

Hinting at a possible alliance that could significantly alter the scene, Arati noted that he will invite Ruto to discuss how ODM can support him in 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I urge ODM CSs to perform exceptionally in Ruto's government. They should work so well that Ruto is impressed. Remember, Ruto was once part of ODM. If anyone in UDA tries to undermine his government, as ODM Deputy Party Leader, I will invite him to discuss how we can support him in 2027," Arati stated during Wycliffe Oparanya’s homecoming event in Kakamega County on Saturday.

Kisii Governor and Orange Democratic Alliance (ODM) Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati Pulse Live Kenya

The event was also graced by President William Ruto and a host of high-ranking government officials.

Calls for unity and cooperation to support President Ruto in delivering his promises to Kenyans under the broad-based dominated the event.

Junet Mohamed's apology to Ruto

ADVERTISEMENT

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed asked for forgiveness for his remarks made during heated campaigns and shortly afterwards that saw Azimio side trade salvos with President Ruto.

"His Excellency the President, just like my colleague, I want to ask for your forgiveness because I said a lot of this during the campaign period and you also said a lot of about Raila," Junet stated.

He hailed Ruto’s decision to bring on board ODM leaders in his government by appointing them to serve as cabinet secretaries in a government reflects the face of Kenya.

"Your Excellency, we are happy that you appointed our most competent members into your government. People like Oparanya, Joho, Mbadi, and Wandayi now have jobs, who doesn't want a job?" Junet averred.

Critics of Ruto's broad-based government tackled

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was characterised by subtle tackles believed to be aimed at a section of critics who were not impressed with the broad-based government.

Earlier in the week, Gachagua who accompanied President Ruto on a working tour in Kisii was cautioned by Arati who noted that ODM is ready to work with Ruto.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a media interview on August 4, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya