Inside the decorated career of ex-MP Lawrence Sifuna who died today

His courage to speak up when others preferred to keep silent and align with the powers of the day made him stand out in his days in active politics.

Debut in parliament and loss

Sifuna made his debut in parliament after securing victory in parliamentary elections on November 8, 1979.

ADVERTISEMENT

He secured a second term after trouncing his opponents in 1983.

Voters would send him packing in the 1988 General Election when he lost to former North Eastern Provincial Commissioner Maurice Makhanu.

At the height of the clamour for multi-party democracy and fight for basic human rights, Sifuna frequently locked horns with then Attorney General Charles Njonjo when resisting government policies that limited freedom, democracy and human rights.

Kenya's second liberation and the 'seven bearded sisters'

At a tender age, a fierce Sifuna earned his place among those who fought for Kenya’s second liberation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was a member of the left-wing members of parliament in the 1980s popularly known as the seven bearded sisters who went to great heights at the risk of personal safety to challenge policies of the government of then President Daniel Moi.

Pulse Live Kenya

Other members were Koigi wa Wamwere, James Orengo, Abuya Abuya, Chibule wa Tsuma, Onyango Midika, Mwashengu wa Mwachofi and Philomena Chelangat Mutai.

Their efforts yielded fruit with the repeal of section Section 2A of the constitution, making Kenya a multi-party state and capping the presidential term limit to a maximum of two terms with each running for five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comeback in parliament

He made a comeback in parliament in 1992 on a Ford Asili ticket, having ditched KANU earlier.

The deceased is an uncle to Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

"We commiserate with the family of our SG Edwin Sifuna, friends and relatives following the loss of the Hon. Lawrence Sifuna.

"Hon. Sifuna was a Life Member of the ODM party. May his soul RIP." ODM statement on X platform read.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hon. Lawrence Sifuna, former MP Kanduyi and Bumula Constituencies left us last night whilst receiving treatment at an Eldoret Hospital following a stroke he suffered a few days ago. As a Family we are grateful for all the messages of love that we continue to receive. May God Bless you all," the Nairobi Senator who is Lawrence's nephew wrote.