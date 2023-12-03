The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Inside the decorated career of ex-MP Lawrence Sifuna who died today

Charles Ouma

ODM party condoled with the family of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna following the death of his uncle, Lawrence Sifuna

File image of former Bumula MP Lawrence Sifuna (right) with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga
File image of former Bumula MP Lawrence Sifuna (right) with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga

The death of former Bungoma South (now Kanduyi constituency) Member of Parliament Lawrence Sifuna on Sunday, December 3, 2023 marked the end of an illustrious career spanning several decades marked with numerous achievements and contribution to Kenya’s second liberation.

His courage to speak up when others preferred to keep silent and align with the powers of the day made him stand out in his days in active politics.

Debut in parliament and loss

Sifuna made his debut in parliament after securing victory in parliamentary elections on November 8, 1979.

He secured a second term after trouncing his opponents in 1983.

Voters would send him packing in the 1988 General Election when he lost to former North Eastern Provincial Commissioner Maurice Makhanu.

At the height of the clamour for multi-party democracy and fight for basic human rights, Sifuna frequently locked horns with then Attorney General Charles Njonjo when resisting government policies that limited freedom, democracy and human rights.

Kenya's second liberation and the 'seven bearded sisters'

At a tender age, a fierce Sifuna earned his place among those who fought for Kenya’s second liberation.

He was a member of the left-wing members of parliament in the 1980s popularly known as the seven bearded sisters who went to great heights at the risk of personal safety to challenge policies of the government of then President Daniel Moi.

Former Bungoma South MP Lawrence Sifuna
Former Bungoma South MP Lawrence Sifuna Pulse Live Kenya

Other members were Koigi wa Wamwere, James Orengo, Abuya Abuya, Chibule wa Tsuma, Onyango Midika, Mwashengu wa Mwachofi and Philomena Chelangat Mutai.

READ: Housing Levy ruling: Edwin Sifuna tells Kenyans to halt celebrations

Their efforts yielded fruit with the repeal of section Section 2A of the constitution, making Kenya a multi-party state and capping the presidential term limit to a maximum of two terms with each running for five years.

Comeback in parliament

He made a comeback in parliament in 1992 on a Ford Asili ticket, having ditched KANU earlier.

The deceased is an uncle to Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

"We commiserate with the family of our SG Edwin Sifuna, friends and relatives following the loss of the Hon. Lawrence Sifuna.

"Hon. Sifuna was a Life Member of the ODM party. May his soul RIP." ODM statement on X platform read.

"Hon. Lawrence Sifuna, former MP Kanduyi and Bumula Constituencies left us last night whilst receiving treatment at an Eldoret Hospital following a stroke he suffered a few days ago. As a Family we are grateful for all the messages of love that we continue to receive. May God Bless you all," the Nairobi Senator who is Lawrence's nephew wrote.

Sifuna who was a life member of ODM party died at a hospital in Eldoret while undergoing treatment after suffering a stroke a few days ago.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

