ADVERTISEMENT
ODM responds after being barred from suspending rebel MPs

Fabian Simiyu

ODM's reacts to court ruling blocking suspension of rebel MPs

ODM leader Raila Odinga
ODM leader Raila Odinga

In a bold and uncompromising stance, Edwin Sifuna, the Secretary General of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), has firmly rejected the recent order issued by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT).

This order temporarily suspended ODM's decision to expel three lawmakers who were accused of disloyalty to the party.

Sifuna's response is marked by a resolute dismissal of the tribunal's ruling, underlining his party's historical disregard for similar decisions in the past.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Jalang'o speaks out after expulsion from ODM

Sifuna specifically targeted PPDT Secretary General Desmond Tutu, casting doubt on the rationale behind the tribunal's ruling and its timing.

"Desma Nungo is the very same person at the PPDT who issued ex-parte orders stopping the removal of Dulo as the Senate Minority Whip a few months ago.

"In the end the PPDT couldn't force a relationship that had broken down to subsist. Dulo went. The latest orders against ODM will suffer the same fate in the fullness of time. Any person celebrating ex-parte orders at the PPDT is legally a moron," Sifuna tweeted.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna Pulse Live Kenya
In a recent turn of events, the court intervened decisively, issuing temporary orders that effectively put a stop to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) from expelling three high-profile members: Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda and MPs Elisha Odhiambo of Gem and Felix 'Jalang'o' Odiwuor of Lang'ata.

These orders, delivered by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal on Tuesday, September 12, will remain in force until a comprehensive hearing takes place.

The genesis of these temporary orders lies in a case filed just the day before, challenging the expulsion of these three individuals from the party.

The allegations against them revolve around alleged violations of ODM's constitution and the Political Parties Act of 2011.

Lang'ata Member of Parliament Jalang'o
Lang'ata Member of Parliament Jalang'o Pulse Live Kenya

These accusations stem from their apparent alignment with and support for a rival political faction, as well as their opposition to decisions made by the party's governing bodies.

Of note, a pivotal date is on the horizon, as the matter is scheduled for mention on September 25, underscoring the significance of the ongoing dispute.

Crucially, it's essential to recognize that the repercussions of this expulsion weren't limited to the trio; it also encompassed MPs Caroli Omondi of Suba South and Gideon Ochanda of Bondo.

In response to these unfolding events, ODM leader Raila Odinga offered a staunch defense of the party's decision during a meeting with Migori County ODM delegates.

Azimio's Raila Odinga during a funeral of a COTU official in Vihiga County on September 2, 2023
Azimio's Raila Odinga during a funeral of a COTU official in Vihiga County on September 2, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

He underscored the paramount importance of unity and discipline within the party, asserting that these measures are indispensable for maintaining ODM's resilience and coherence.

