Ex-Governor found guilty of 3 counts of corruption-related charges

Denis Mwangi

Former Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal has been taken into custody after being found guilty of three counts of corruption-related charges

Former Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal

The Nairobi Anti-Corruption Court on Wednesday convicted Lenolkulal, eight former county chief officers, and a businessman for various corruption-related charges, including conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition of public property, and abuse of office.

Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzyioka found Lenolkulal and businessman Hesbon Jack Wachira guilty of unlawfully acquiring Sh83,345,255 in public property.

The offenses, which occurred between March 27, 2015, and March 25, 2019, involved illegal dealings within Samburu County.

The prosecution, represented by Alex Akula, Wesley Nyamache, Delroy Mwasaru, and Rebecca Wangusi, relied on testimony from eleven witnesses to build a compelling case against the accused.

In addition to unlawful acquisition charges, Lenolkulal was convicted of conflict of interest.

As the sole proprietor of Oryx Service Station, the former governor was found to have exploited his position by engaging his business in contracts with the Samburu County Government for fuel supply during his tenure.

This action directly contravened ethical standards and demonstrated a blatant disregard for the principles of public service.

Eight Former County Officers Also Convicted

The corruption scandal extended beyond Lenolkulal, implicating several high-ranking officials within Samburu County.

The convicted individuals include:

  1. Stephen Siringa Letinina, County Secretary
  2. Daniel Nakuo Lenolkirina, Chief Officer of Finance
  3. Josephine Naamo Lenasalia, Chief Officer of Environment & Natural Resources, Health Services & Sanitation, and Tourism, Trade, and Cooperatives
  4. Reuben Marumben Lemunyete, Chief Officer of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries
  5. Linus Milton Lenolngenje, Chief Officer of Transport and Public Works
  6. Paul Lolmingani, Chief Officer of Transport and Public Works
  7. Benard Ltarasi Lesurmat, Chief Officer of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development
  8. Lilian Balanga, Chief Officer of Gender, Culture, Social Services and Deputy Director of Education
These officials were convicted of abuse of office under Section 46, as read with Section 48(1) of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003.

