RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Presidential Townhall: All you need to know about Ruto's first ever townhall focusing on jobs

Charles Ouma

This is the president's first Town Hall since being elected and comes amid sustained protests and pressure from Kenyans

President William Ruto
President William Ruto

President William Ruto is scheduled to hold an engagement session with Mombasa residents today, Sunday July 28, 2024.

The town hall is a public meeting in which residents will interact with the Head of State, freely asking questions to authorities without any state protocols and receiving responses from officials who will also explain their agenda.

The engagement is less formal with officials aspiring to win public confidence of the electing authority.

The atmosphere is also relaxed with participants subjected to less-restrictive rules of engagement.

The Head of State is expected to respond to questions and also explain his agenda.

Kenyans from across the globe will also have an opportunity to contribute.

The townhall will be streamed live across the President’s social media accounts.

The session will also be live on State House’s social media and YouTube accounts.

The townhall will be broadcast live on TV47 and Radio47 from 7:30pm. #TV47NewsNow.

Dubbed the Jobs Edition, the engagement will focus on the government’s efforts to expand opportunities for Kenyans to get jobs both locally and internationally.

Demands tabled by protesters is likely to make it to the discussion with several demands tabled by gen Z protesters yet to be made.

The President’s recent decision to nominate members of the opposition for vetting and appointment into his cabinet is also a topic likely to be addressed as part of the government’s push for unity.

Challenges such as the cost of living, unemployment and corruption could also make it to the agenda items.

Earlier in the day, the President celebrated the success of the government-backed labour export program, revealing that 1000 Kenyans fly out of the country every week to work in foreign countries under the program.

The townhall comes barely weeks after the President engaged Kenyans on X Spaces as part of his initiative to listen to voters in the wake of a wave of protests.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

