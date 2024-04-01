Family of Eastleigh man recounts moments before robbers shot, robbed him of Sh4.1M

The victim, identified as Adan Ali Mohamed, was reportedly carrying a significant amount of cash at the time of the attack, prompting questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Carrying cash: The decision behind it

According to a close relative who spoke to Citizen TV, Adan was transporting approximately Sh4.1 million, which represented the proceeds from two days' worth of cooking oil sales.

ADVERTISEMENT

He intended to deposit the money in a bank, but upon reaching the bank premises, he discovered that it was closed.

In response, he contacted a colleague for advice, who suggested he take a motorbike back to his location.

The Robbery: A swift and violent encounter

Tragically, Adan's return trip was cut short by armed assailants who intercepted him less than a kilometer away from the bank.

The robbers, whose identities remain unknown, ambushed Adan and shot him, causing severe injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He was taking two-day sales of cooking oil to the bank. He found the bank closed and called his colleague to inform him. He was told to take a motorbike, and within half a kilometer, he was accosted by thieves whose origins were unknown. He was shot and robbed of the money,' the relative said.

CCTV footage unveils the attack

The incident was captured on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage, shedding light on the brazen robbery that unfolded in broad daylight.

The video depicted two assailants on a motorbike intercepting Adan as he traveled to the bank to deposit his earnings.

One of the perpetrators disembarked from the bike, fired a shot at Adan, and swiftly snatched the cash before fleeing the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the shooting, Adan was rushed to the hospital, where medical assessments revealed the extent of his injuries.

The bullet had penetrated his neck, causing a spinal cord injury before exiting through his back.