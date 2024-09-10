Family of missing Kenyan truck driver begs for help after militia abduction

Florence, a mother of two, is suspected to have been kidnapped by Congolese militia while on a job in North Kivu, a region in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Her family is now desperately seeking help to locate her and bring her home safely.

Missing Kenyan truck driver Florence Wanza who was kidnapped in Congo Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected Kidnapping by Congolese militia

According to reports, Florence was caught up in a military conflict in North Kivu, where she is believed to have been kidnapped by the Forces Démocratiques de Libération du Rwanda (FDLR), a militia group operating in the region.

The FDLR, known to be allies of the Kinshasa government, allegedly abducted Florence on August 27.

Their statement read, “The FDLR, allies of the Kinshasa government, kidnapped Florence Wanza Munyao, a Kenyan national, in Kiseguro, North Kivu, this Tuesday 27.”

The circumstances surrounding her abduction remain unclear, but it is feared that she was targeted due to the ongoing conflict in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Florence’s family is now pleading with the Kenyan government to intervene and help secure her release.

Family of missing Kenyan truck driver Florence Wanza pleads for government help Pulse Live Kenya

Florence was a sole provider for her family

Florence Wanza is not only a dedicated truck driver but also the sole provider for her family.

Having worked in the trucking industry for nearly 20 years, Florence has been the breadwinner for both her immediate and extended family, supporting them with the income she earns from her job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her disappearance has left the family in deep distress, not just emotionally but financially as well.

Her relative, Margaret Kamwethya, expressed the family’s anguish, stating that they had initially hoped the government would step in to help.

“We were devastated when we learned she had been kidnapped. We had hoped she would be safe, believing the government would step in. We urgently need government intervention to help us reunite with her. We are heartbroken and desperate, as we are unable to reach the location where she is held.”

Family of missing Kenyan truck driver Florence Wanza pleads for government help Pulse Live Kenya

Desperation & pleas for government help

ADVERTISEMENT

Florence’s family is now turning to the national government for urgent assistance. Her brother, Joseph Ngei, described the family’s dire situation following her disappearance.

“I have not slept since her abduction news was broken. We are stranded here, there is no food, and we have children in need of school fees,” he said.

Joseph emphasised that Florence was the only source of income for the family, and without her, they are struggling to meet even their basic needs.

“I am pleading with the national government to help us with any resources needed. She is the sole breadwinner of this family. Right now we have no otherwise,” Joseph added.

Family of missing Kenyan truck driver Florence Wanza pleads for government help Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT