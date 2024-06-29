Focus on Ruto as gen Zs unveil demands in new phase of protests

It took several days of protests to accept the reality that the citizenry were opposed to the tax proposals in the bill and by this time, several lives had been lost with many others injured.

The delay in responding to the demands to reject the Finance Bill 2024 appears to have opened the window for the inclusion of other concerns that the citizenry now want to be addressed, with some calling for President Ruto's resignation.

Protests against the Finance Bill 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

A list circulated online and dubbed “non-negotiable” now wants the Executive to obey all court orders.

Housing levy and scrapping of CAS positions

The scrapping of all illegal and illegitimate offices that sink up billions is also in the list, which calls for the scrapping of the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) position.

The controversial Housing Levy is also included in the demands with a call to scrap it off and publish records of how the funds collected thus far have been utilized, with full refunds for all contributors.

Government officials with criminal records and integrity concerns are also in the eye of the storm with the protesters calling for their immediate firing.

Further, the protesters want the removal of public funding of the Office of the First Lady, Second Lady and Prime Cabinet Secretary’s Spouse with the funds directed to employing teachers and doctors.

More demands have been made for the reduction of Members of Parliaments’ salaries and allowances, capping them at Ksh.200,000.

Wastage of public funds and sacking of officials with criminal records

Wastage of public funds is also an issue that the protesters want addressed, advising that all government officials should use government vehicles, trains and airplanes.

The list also calls calls for the immediate firing of all government officials with criminal records and integrity issues, while being advised to constitute the IEBC within the next 30 days and employ JSS teachers and intern doctors.

Protestors opposing the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The list further calls for the restoration of the school feeding programme with a final demand that the President resigns from office.

