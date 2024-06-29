The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Focus on Ruto as gen Zs unveil demands in new phase of protests

Charles Ouma

It took several days of protests for the President to respond and accept the reality that the citizenry were opposed to the tax proposals in the Finance Bill 2024 and by this time, several lives had been lost with many others injured.

File image of President William Ruto
File image of President William Ruto

Following the success of the anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests that was attributed to the power of gen Z, the protests have now evolved into calls for greater accountability in government with new demands surfacing.

Recommended articles

It took several days of protests to accept the reality that the citizenry were opposed to the tax proposals in the bill and by this time, several lives had been lost with many others injured.

The delay in responding to the demands to reject the Finance Bill 2024 appears to have opened the window for the inclusion of other concerns that the citizenry now want to be addressed, with some calling for President Ruto's resignation.

Protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi
Protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi Protests against the Finance Bill 2024. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

A list circulated online and dubbed “non-negotiable” now wants the Executive to obey all court orders.

READ: Ruto declines to sign another bill

The scrapping of all illegal and illegitimate offices that sink up billions is also in the list, which calls for the scrapping of the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) position.

The controversial Housing Levy is also included in the demands with a call to scrap it off and publish records of how the funds collected thus far have been utilized, with full refunds for all contributors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Government officials with criminal records and integrity concerns are also in the eye of the storm with the protesters calling for their immediate firing.

Further, the protesters want the removal of public funding of the Office of the First Lady, Second Lady and Prime Cabinet Secretary’s Spouse with the funds directed to employing teachers and doctors.

More demands have been made for the reduction of Members of Parliaments’ salaries and allowances, capping them at Ksh.200,000.

Wastage of public funds is also an issue that the protesters want addressed, advising that all government officials should use government vehicles, trains and airplanes.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Lavington church cancels Rachel Ruto's fundraiser after ‘greetings from Kenyans

The list also calls calls for the immediate firing of all government officials with criminal records and integrity issues, while being advised to constitute the IEBC within the next 30 days and employ JSS teachers and intern doctors.

Protestors opposing the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi
Protestors opposing the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi Protestors opposing the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The list further calls for the restoration of the school feeding programme with a final demand that the President resigns from office.

READ: What happens next after Ruto directs complete withdrawal of Finance Bill 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Focus now shifts on President William Ruto who is yet to comment on demands that have surfaces in the gen Z protests that took the country by storm with no leader.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Another MP who supported Finance Bill 2024 attacked by angry constituents

Another MP who supported Finance Bill 2024 attacked by angry constituents

Focus on Ruto as gen Zs unveil demands in new phase of protests

Focus on Ruto as gen Zs unveil demands in new phase of protests

Lavington church cancels Rachel Ruto's fundraiser after ‘greetings from Kenyans’

Lavington church cancels Rachel Ruto's fundraiser after ‘greetings from Kenyans’

MPs who've begged Kenyans for forgiveness after endorsing Finance Bill

MPs who've begged Kenyans for forgiveness after endorsing Finance Bill

Maina Wanjigi's Biography: Politics, launching Gikomba, Co-op Bank & private business

Maina Wanjigi's Biography: Politics, launching Gikomba, Co-op Bank & private business

Ruto declines to sign another bill

Ruto declines to sign another bill

Prodecure victims of police brutality can use to get justice without retribution fears

Prodecure victims of police brutality can use to get justice without retribution fears

Are bullets shot in the air dangerous? Here's what you should know

Are bullets shot in the air dangerous? Here's what you should know

Kenyans outraged after viral video of cop firing at unarmed civilians in close range

Kenyans outraged after viral video of cop firing at unarmed civilians in close range

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka in Ruiru on Friday, June 21

Kalonzo speaks on Mudavadi’s prediction & what he admires in DP Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking in Ruiru on Friday, June 21 in the presence of Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa.

Gachagua warms up to working with Kalonzo amid claims of threats & intimidation

Patrick Mwalua alias The waterman of Tsavo receiving the Head of State Commendation from the then Tourism CS Najib Balala

Patrick Mwalua: Waterman of Tsavo nickname, health challenges, family's appeal for & wife's vow

Embakasi West Member of Parliament who is also the Deputy Minority Whip in Parliament Mark Mwenje

MP turns to gen z for help in tracing Justin Muturi’s son allegedly abducted by police