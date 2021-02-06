Former Co-operative Bank executive chairman Hosea Mundui Kiplagat is Dead.

The sudden demise of Kiplagat who was also an aide to former President Daniel Arap Moi was made public by his family. He died while receiving treatment at the Karen Hospital at the age of 76.

“The family of Hosea Mundui Kiplagat wishes to announce his passing on today, 6th February 2021 at 0930 Hrs, Karen Hospital, Nairobi,” family spokesman Lt. Col C.K Mundui said in a statement.

The late Kiplagat was a renowned businessman who also worked as a prison warden before he excelled to being one of President Moi’s aide in the early 80s.

He also unsuccessfully vied for the Baringo Central parliamentary seat in 2007 under the Safina party and 2012 on an ODM party ticket.