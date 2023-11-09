The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Uganda/Kenya oil saga continues as Kenya refuses Uganda access to its oil pipelines

Chinedu Okafor
President William Ruto and President Yoweri Museveni in a meeting on October 8, 2022
President William Ruto and President Yoweri Museveni in a meeting on October 8, 2022
  • Uganda's bid to utilize Kenya's pipeline for fuel transportation was denied.
  • This was denied due to concerns about displacing local oil marketing businesses.
  • The Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) partnered with Vitol Bahrain EC, signing an agreement for oil acquisition and supply.

In September, Uganda's bid to utilize Kenya's pipeline for fuel transportation was denied because it would displace local oil marketing businesses from utilizing the pipes, as seen in The Citizen, a Tanzanian news publication.

Recommended articles

This is the latest report in a series of events leading to the likely termination of Uganda and Kenya’s oil partnership.

Kenya and Uganda have been at odds with each other for the past few weeks over the future of their energy sectors. Uganda recently disclosed that it would end its dependence on Kenya for its oil importation. The country instead, opted to go with another East African country, Tanzania.

Additionally, the Uganda National Oil Business (UNOC), a state-owned oil business, and Vitol Bahrain EC, an energy firm, reached a deal under which Vitol Bahraini would pay Uganda National Oil's efforts to acquire and supply oil.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a spokesperson for the Tanzanian energy ministry, Vitol and UNOC had already signed the agreement, and the state business was expected to receive its first exclusive cargo in January.

Currently, according to Ms. Ruth Nankabirwa, Tanzania's energy minister, Tanzania's Dar es Salaam port receives the remaining gasoline imports from Uganda, a landlocked nation, while Kenya's Mombasa port handles over 90% of Uganda's fuel imports.

Uganda expressed displeasure with Kenya for signing a golf deal with the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, which Uganda deemed harmful. They noted that the deal would leave neighboring countries vulnerable to expensive pump prices.

“Changes by the government of Kenya on April 2023 to enter into government-to-government importation structures with the government of UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to manage the challenges they were facing were done without consultation with Uganda whether to their advantage or not,” as seen in an extract from the minutes of a meeting where Uganda had called out Kenya for signing the golf deals.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya plans to repay $300 million of $2 billion bond in December

Kenya plans to repay $300 million of $2 billion bond in December

Uganda/Kenya oil saga continues as Kenya refuses Uganda access to its oil pipelines

Uganda/Kenya oil saga continues as Kenya refuses Uganda access to its oil pipelines

Google announces that Kenyans can now use AI in Google Search

Google announces that Kenyans can now use AI in Google Search

Africa's food and agriculture market is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2030, says AfDB

Africa's food and agriculture market is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2030, says AfDB

10 African countries with the highest balance of money going in and out of its economy in 2023

10 African countries with the highest balance of money going in and out of its economy in 2023

Kenya to host headquarters of fintech that is backed by Africa's central banks

Kenya to host headquarters of fintech that is backed by Africa's central banks

CS Chirchir's statement on fuel price clashes with CBK report

CS Chirchir's statement on fuel price clashes with CBK report

ChatGPT is getting an upgrade that will make it more up-to-date

ChatGPT is getting an upgrade that will make it more up-to-date

Top 10 African countries with the highest government overall balance

Top 10 African countries with the highest government overall balance

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

lagos

5 worst cities to live in Africa, according to Economist Intelligence Unit report 2023

Visa-

10 African countries with the strictest visa regulations

Afreximbank headquarters building

11 African central banks join Afreximbank's continental payment system, PAPSS

Oil

Kenya's $100 million revenue at risk as Uganda shifts fuel import strategy