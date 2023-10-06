The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Fugitive in my own country - Pastor Ezekiel recalls recent encounter with police officers

Fabian Simiyu

Pastor Ezekiel was denied access by the police to preach in Kilifi.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero
Pastor Ezekiel Odero

Pastor Ezekiel found himself questioning the actions of the police when they abruptly interrupted his crusade in Kilifi, dispersing the large crowd that had gathered for the event.

Recommended articles

In an address to his congregants, following a day that had been unexpectedly disrupted, Ezekiel began by mentioning a barricade near the bridge.

He explained that every vehicle was being thoroughly searched upon arrival, seemingly to prevent him from reaching Kilifi.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero of the New Life International Church in Kilifi County
Pastor Ezekiel Odero of the New Life International Church in Kilifi County Pastor Ezekiel Odero of the New Life International Church in Kilifi County Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing his frustration, Ezekiel questioned where he had gone wrong in Kenya. He emphasised that he conducts open preaching daily, with his services also being broadcast live.

Therefore, he couldn't comprehend why he was being obstructed from spreading the gospel.

Ezekiel expressed his frustration, revealing that he was denied passage across the bridge, with authorities labeling him a fugitive within his own country.

He reiterated that he had recently made open food donations and preached openly, leaving him puzzled by this unfair treatment.

Pastor Ezekiel emphasized that he was sharing his experience to shed light on the challenges faced by men of faith.

ADVERTISEMENT
Pastor Ezekiel Odero
Pastor Ezekiel Odero Pulse Live Kenya

He deplored the actions of the police, asserting that his congregation had been pursued, and some had even been subjected to physical harm. Notably, he mentioned that a portion of his congregants were not Kenyan citizens.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero's ministry, Newlife Prayer Centre and Church, is currently entangled in a legal battle against the Registrar of Societies' decision to deregister it.

According to Pastor Odero, the move to deregister his ministry is not only illegal but also a clear attempt to obstruct his religious work.

ADVERTISEMENT

His legal team has swiftly responded by lodging an appeal to challenge the deregistration and to have it overturned.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Church
Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Church Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ezekiel Odero battles govt to re-open his church, TV station

In an assertive move, Pastor Odero's lawyers have formally called upon the Attorney General to address this matter within a specific timeframe of 90 days from today.

Despite the ongoing legal dispute, Pastor Odero's ministry continues to operate, holding its ground while awaiting a resolution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Danstan Omari, lawyer representing Pastor Odero, pointed out procedural flaws in the deregistration process.

He argued that no formal notices to close the ministry or to provide reasons for the deregistration were issued, as mandated by both legal rules and constitutional requirements.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Diplomats shake up: Uhuru cousin dropped as Gachagua's Chief of Staff wins

Diplomats shake up: Uhuru cousin dropped as Gachagua's Chief of Staff wins

Fugitive in my own country - Pastor Ezekiel recalls recent encounter with police officers

Fugitive in my own country - Pastor Ezekiel recalls recent encounter with police officers

Former U.K. Prime Minister appoints Najib Balala to his organisation

Former U.K. Prime Minister appoints Najib Balala to his organisation

Why Jacque Maribe - Jowie judgement set for Friday has been postponed by 2 months

Why Jacque Maribe - Jowie judgement set for Friday has been postponed by 2 months

Staffer suffers heart attack after DCI crackdown at Nyayo House

Staffer suffers heart attack after DCI crackdown at Nyayo House

Gachagua breaks silence on Ruto's Cabinet reshuffle & sends message to affected CSs

Gachagua breaks silence on Ruto's Cabinet reshuffle & sends message to affected CSs

CS Kindiki takes drastic action to quell escalating violence at Sondu Town

CS Kindiki takes drastic action to quell escalating violence at Sondu Town

Gov't pressured to set minimum prices of maize ahead of uptake of 1 million bags

Gov't pressured to set minimum prices of maize ahead of uptake of 1 million bags

Ruto's fight against cartels improves revenue collection by 300%

Ruto's fight against cartels improves revenue collection by 300%

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on July 21, 2023

Ruto reshuffles 8 CSs including Mudavadi, Moses Kuria, Alfred Mutua

President William Ruto speaking during the opening of the Devolution Conference in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on August 16, 2023

Ruto's Maisha Namba and digital ID launch suffers setback

Shao Guixiang

Deported Chinese tycoon sneaks back to Nairobi, CS Kindiki demands answers

Eric Maigo's parents

What Eric Maigo told family before his death