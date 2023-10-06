Fugitive in my own country - Pastor Ezekiel recalls recent encounter with police officers

In an address to his congregants, following a day that had been unexpectedly disrupted, Ezekiel began by mentioning a barricade near the bridge.

He explained that every vehicle was being thoroughly searched upon arrival, seemingly to prevent him from reaching Kilifi.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero of the New Life International Church in Kilifi County Pulse Live Kenya

Expressing his frustration, Ezekiel questioned where he had gone wrong in Kenya. He emphasised that he conducts open preaching daily, with his services also being broadcast live.

Therefore, he couldn't comprehend why he was being obstructed from spreading the gospel.

Ezekiel expressed his frustration, revealing that he was denied passage across the bridge, with authorities labeling him a fugitive within his own country.

He reiterated that he had recently made open food donations and preached openly, leaving him puzzled by this unfair treatment.

Pastor Ezekiel emphasized that he was sharing his experience to shed light on the challenges faced by men of faith.

He deplored the actions of the police, asserting that his congregation had been pursued, and some had even been subjected to physical harm. Notably, he mentioned that a portion of his congregants were not Kenyan citizens.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero battles against church deregistration

Pastor Ezekiel Odero's ministry, Newlife Prayer Centre and Church, is currently entangled in a legal battle against the Registrar of Societies' decision to deregister it.

According to Pastor Odero, the move to deregister his ministry is not only illegal but also a clear attempt to obstruct his religious work.

His legal team has swiftly responded by lodging an appeal to challenge the deregistration and to have it overturned.

In an assertive move, Pastor Odero's lawyers have formally called upon the Attorney General to address this matter within a specific timeframe of 90 days from today.

Despite the ongoing legal dispute, Pastor Odero's ministry continues to operate, holding its ground while awaiting a resolution.

Danstan Omari, lawyer representing Pastor Odero, pointed out procedural flaws in the deregistration process.