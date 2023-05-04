The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ezekiel Odero battles gov't to re-open his church & TV station

Lynet Okumu

Pastor Ezekiel Odero fights back the closure of hist church and TV station at the High Court

Pastor Ezekiel Odero takes on the state in church reopening battle
Pastor Ezekiel Odero takes on the state in church reopening battle

New Life Prayer Centre owner, Pastor Ezekiel Ombok Odero, has moved to the High Court seeking the reopening of his church in Mavueni, Kilifi County.

Recommended articles

The pastor's church was closed down on April 27, allegedly violating his congregants' right to worship, and now he seeks redress through the courts.

Through his lawyer, Danstan Omari, Ezekiel argues that the Coast Regional Commissioner, Rhoda Onyancha, should have waited for the outcome of the miscellaneous application before closing down the church.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero during arrest on April 27, 2023 Police are investigating deaths at his church after rescuing over 100 people from Mavueni, Kilifi County
Pastor Ezekiel Odero during arrest on April 27, 2023 Police are investigating deaths at his church after rescuing over 100 people from Mavueni, Kilifi County Pastor Ezekiel Odero during arrest on April 27, 2023 Police are investigating deaths at his church after rescuing over 100 people from Mavueni, Kilifi County Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Why police want Pastor Ezekiel locked up for 1 month

Omari further argues that the allegations against his client, Ezekiel Odero, are unsubstantiated, scandalous, and untrue.

Additionally, he notes there have been increasing extra-judicial interference by the respondents who currently threaten to freeze the church bank accounts, maliciously intending to paralyze the activities and operations of Ezekiel and his church.

Omari notes that if these actions are actualized, they will unreasonably deny Ezekiel and his congregation his freedom of religion and right to property as decreed under the constitution.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero shortly after being arrested in Mombasa
Pastor Ezekiel Odero shortly after being arrested in Mombasa Pastor Ezekiel Odero shortly after being arrested in Mombasa Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The lawyer further argues that unless this application and petition are heard on a priority basis and determined expeditiously, the applicant's bill of rights and fundamental freedoms will continue to be violated by the respondents.

“That unless this application and petition is heard on a priority basis and determined expeditiously, the applicant's bill of rights and fundamental freedoms, to wit, his right to dignity, equality, fair administrative action, to property and to freedom of religion, right to fair hearing and rights of an accused person will continue to be violated by the respondent,” he noted.

Chiloba, Inspector General of Police Josphat Koome, the Attorney General and the Director of public prosecutions have been mentioned in the application as respondents among other state organs.

Meanwhile, the pastor was denied bail by a court in Shanzu, Mombasa, where he is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the Shakahola mass killings in Kilifi.

ADVERTISEMENT
New Life International Church leader Pastor Ezekiel Odero in custody, lawyers Danstan Omari, Cliff Ombeta reveal defence plan after tour of Mavueni church complex that includes bank, helipad and multimillion buildings
New Life International Church leader Pastor Ezekiel Odero in custody, lawyers Danstan Omari, Cliff Ombeta reveal defence plan after tour of Mavueni church complex that includes bank, helipad and multimillion buildings New Life International Church leader Pastor Ezekiel Odero in custody, lawyers Danstan Omari, Cliff Ombeta reveal defence plan after tour of Mavueni church complex that includes bank, helipad and multimillion buildings Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Lawyers reveal defence strategy after tour of Pastor Ezekiel's Mavueni complex

The court granted the prosecution until May 4, 2023, to complete investigations and ordered that the matter be mentioned on that date.

The ruling stated that Odero be detained for seven days, starting from April 27, the day of his arrest, citing concerns that the televangelist could interfere with witnesses due to his perceived influence.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero during a crusade in 2022
Pastor Ezekiel Odero during a crusade in 2022 Pastor Ezekiel Odero during a crusade in 2022 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The developments come amid a tense climate in Kenya's religious community, with several pastors being accused of exploiting their followers and engaging in illicit activities.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pastor Ezekiel's followers break into celebration after his release [Video]

Pastor Ezekiel's followers break into celebration after his release [Video]

Finance Bill 2023: Kenyans to contribute 3% of salaries to national housing fund

Finance Bill 2023: Kenyans to contribute 3% of salaries to national housing fund

Pilots conduct daring rescue for driver trapped in floods for 6 hrs [Video]

Pilots conduct daring rescue for driver trapped in floods for 6 hrs [Video]

Gachagua's PS chased away from KICC meeting as MCAs demand pay rise

Gachagua's PS chased away from KICC meeting as MCAs demand pay rise

Ezekiel Odero battles gov't to re-open his church & TV station

Ezekiel Odero battles gov't to re-open his church & TV station

Explainer: Ruto's new university funding model & how it affects students

Explainer: Ruto's new university funding model & how it affects students

Azimio call off Thursday's protests after Kenya Kwanza's last-minute move

Azimio call off Thursday's protests after Kenya Kwanza's last-minute move

Chebukati's wife shortlisted for prestigious government job again

Chebukati's wife shortlisted for prestigious government job again

1990s Subaru thrashes a Sh10M Audi sports car in Nyahururu drag race [Video]

1990s Subaru thrashes a Sh10M Audi sports car in Nyahururu drag race [Video]

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chief of Defence General Francis Ogolla

General Francis Ogolla's Biography: Family, education, US fighter jet training

Pastor Ezekiel Odero shortly after being arrested in Mombasa

Pastor Ezekiel arrested, church shut down [Video]

New Life Prayer Centre and Church Pastor Ezekiel Odero's wife, Sarah Odero

Pastor Ezekiel Odero's wife surfaces with message to followers, gives way forward

Defence CS Aden Duale

Ministry of Defence announces 245 civilian jobs [How to Apply]