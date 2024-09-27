Full list of SHA packages including in-patient, maternity, ICU, cancer & more

The Social Health Authority (SHA) is set to officially launch on October 1, 2024, replacing the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and consolidating various health funds under one umbrella.
Primary Healthcare Fund (PHF): This fund is designed to provide essential health services at local facilities like dispensaries and health centers.
Notably, services accessed through this fund will be free of charge for patients, funded by government allocations and external grants, ensuring that no individual contributions are necessary.
Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF): The SHIF will cover inpatient services at higher-level healthcare facilities (Level 4 to 6) following referrals. All registered Kenyans will contribute 2.75% of their income to this fund, which encompasses comprehensive inpatient services including hospital accommodation and nursing care
Emergency, Chronic, and Critical Illness Fund: This fund is tailored for serious health conditions requiring immediate care, further enhancing the safety net for vulnerable populations.
Full list of benefit packages Kenyans will access under the SHA
Below is a comprehensive list of all the benefits Kenyans will access, however experts have raised concerns that the packages are below market rates and may be inadequate to cover Kenyans.
1. Primary Healthcare Fund
Outpatient Care Services
- Health education, consultation, diagnosis, and treatment
- Prescribed lab tests and basic radiology (X-rays, ultrasounds)
- Prescription and drug dispensing
- Management of acute and chronic conditions
- Minor surgeries and immunization as per schedule
Tariff: Sh900 per person annually
Maternity, Newborn and Child Health Services
- Antenatal care, normal delivery, caesarean sections
- Postnatal care for mother and newborn
- Nursing care, ward charges, diagnostic lab tests
Tariff: Normal delivery – Sh11,200; Caesarean section – Sh32,600
Screening & Management of Pre-Cancerous Lesions
- Screening for cancers (breast, cervix, prostate, colon)
- Cryotherapy, thermal ablation, and LEEP
Tariff:
- HPV screening – Sh3,600
- PSA test – Sh1,500
- Stool occult blood test – Sh 400
- Cryotherapy & Thermal Ablation – Sh 3,000
- LEEP – Sh 2,800
Optical Health Services
- Consultation and diagnosis for eye health
- Provision of eyeglasses for refractive errors
Tariff: Sh 935 for consultation and eyeglasses. Limit: Sh 1,000 per household
End of Life Services
- Preparation, preservation, and storage of body in mortuary
Tariff: Sh 500 per day (limit up to 5 days)
Medical Inpatient Services
- Disease management, admission charges, nursing care
- Laboratory tests, imaging, medication, and therapeutic support
Tariff: Sh 2,400 per day (limit up to 50 days)
2. Social Health Insurance Fund
Outpatient Care Services
- Similar to primary health care services, including consultations, diagnosis, treatments
- Screening for common health conditions
Tariff: Sh 2,000 per visit (limit of 4 visits per person annually)
Medical Inpatient Services
Similar to PHC inpatient services, including hospital accommodation, specialist reviews
Tariff:
- Level 4 – Sh 3,500 per day
- Level 5 – Sh 4,000 per day
- Level 6 – Sh 5,000 per day
Limit: Up to 50 days per household
Maternity, Neonatal and Child Health Services
- Normal deliveries, assisted deliveries, caesarean sections
- Newborn care, midwifery, diagnostics, and family planning
Tariff:
- Normal delivery – Sh 11,200
- Caesarean Section – Sh 32,600
Renal Care Package
- Dialysis management for chronic and acute kidney failure
- Specialist consultations, lab tests, medication
Tariff:
- Hemodialysis & Hemodiafiltration – Sh 10,650 per session
- Peritoneal dialysis – Sh 180,000 per month
Limits:
- 3 sessions per week for haemodialysis
- 2 sessions per week for haemodiafiltration
- 12 sessions annually for peritoneal dialysis
Mental Wellness Benefit Package
- Mental health education, screening, management of disorders
- Rehabilitation for substance use disorders
Tariff:
- Outpatient – Sh 1,200 per visit (limit of 7 visits)
- Inpatient (per diem):
- Level 4 – Sh 3,500
- Level 5 – Sh 4,000
- Level 6 – Sh 5,000
- Detoxification – Sh 14,000
- Rehabilitation – Sh 125,000
Surgical Services Package
- Pre-operative care, minor, major, and specialized surgeries
- Post-operative care, including follow-ups and pain management
- Organ transplants and implants
Access Point: Level 3-6 facilities with appropriate equipment
Tariff: Based on a schedule of surgical procedures
Oncology Services
- Cancer screening and treatment (breast, prostate, cervical, childhood cancers)
- Administration of chemotherapy, radiotherapy, brachytherapy
Tariff:
- Chemo administration – Sh 5,000
- PET Scan – Sh 53,500
- PSMA PET Scan – Sh 64,200
- CT Scan – Sh 9,600
- MRI – Sh 11,000
Medical Imaging and Other Investigations Package
Specialized imaging: MRI, CT scans, mammography, ultrasounds
Tariff:
- MRI – Sh 11,000
- CT Scan – Sh 9,600
- CT Angio – Sh 8,000
- Mammography – Sh 3,000
Pharmacy Package
Medicines for chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, asthma, renal disease, oncology, mental health, epilepsy
Tariff: Quarterly limit of Sh 5,000 per person
Specialized Laboratory Services
Laboratory tests for chronic conditions and select diseases
Tariff: Quarterly limit of Sh 5,000 per person
End of Life Services
Preparation, preservation, and storage of the body
Tariff: Sh 500 per day (limit up to 5 days)
3. Emergency, Chronic, and Critical Illness Fund
Ambulance Evacuation Services
Ground evacuation from incident location to the nearest facility
Tariff:
- Up to 25 km radius – Sh 4,500
- Beyond 25 km – Sh 75 per km
Accident & Emergency Services
Resuscitation and stabilization for trauma, shock, respiratory distress
Tariff: Varies based on the emergency condition
Critical Illness Package
Critical care admissions (ICU, HDU, NICU, PICU)
Tariff:
- ICU – Sh 35,000 per day
- HDU – Sh 10,000 per day
Palliative Care Services
Enhancing the quality of life for chronic or life-threatening conditions
Tariff: Sh 5,000 per day (up to 60 days)
Chronic Illnesses
Management of chronic conditions exceeding SHIF limit (diabetes, hypertension, mental health)
Tariff: Follows the SHIF tariff and rules
Assistive Devices
Provision of devices for permanent physical or sensory disabilities
Tariff: Varies based on the device (e.g., Hearing aids – Sh 55,000)