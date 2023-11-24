Ruto defends new compulsory 2.75% deduction for salaried Kenyans

Speaking during the 14th anniversary of the Joyful Women Organisation, in Kasarani, Nairobi County on Thursday, President Ruto said the 2.75% tax imposed will finance the Social Health Insurance Fund that will replace the National Health Insurance Fund.

The head of state explained that the ambitious program aims to lift the burden of paying hefty hospital bills from many Kenyan households with a low income.

According to President Ruto, statistics show low health insurance coverage in Kenya at only 26%.

Those at the bottom of the economic pyramid have the least coverage of less than 5%.

“Everybody should pay 2.75% but we are ready to listen to the opinion of Kenyans. We want Kenyans to tell us who should pay what,” he said.

President William Ruto speaking during the launch of the Mission for Essential Drugs and supplies’ Microbiology Laboratory in Machakos County Pulse Live Kenya

President Ruto seemed to overrule an earlier statement in September by Health CS Susan Nakhumicha. She said that the contribution would be capped at Sh5,000.

In addition to salaried Kenyans, those running micro, small and medium enterprises would also benefit from the SHIF.

This comes just days after the gazettement of the Social Health Authority board led by Timothy Olweny as the chairperson.

In a gazette notice issued on November 22, Health CS Susan Nakhumicha also appointed Francis Atwoli, Dr Zakayo Kariuki Gichuki and Jacinta Kathamu Muteg to the board.

President William Ruto, DP Rigathi Gachagua and Health CS Susan Nakhumicha during the launch of the 90-bed capacity Emuhaya Sub-County Hospital Ward Unit on August 29, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

This follows the signing of four Universal Health Coverage bills by President William Ruto.

They are the Primary Health Care Act, 2023, the Digital Health Act, 2023, the Facility Improvement Financing Act, 2023 and the Social Health Insurance Act, 2023.

The new system replaces the existing National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and introduces three new health funds:

Social Health Insurance Fund,

Primary Healthcare Fund, and

Chronic Illness and Emergency Fund

Key Features of the Social Health Insurance Fund