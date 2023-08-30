Scrapping NHIF: What you should know about new system, costs, and benefits

According to State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, the four bills to be transmitted to Parliament for approval are part of President William Ruto's plan to realise Universal Health Coverage (UHC) which was covered in his manifesto.

The bills poised for presentation to Parliament are as follows:

1. The Primary Healthcare Bill, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President’s commitment in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto was to employ & initiate payments for community health promoters & integrate preventive & promotive services.

The Primary Health Care Bill 2023 establishes a framework, for the delivery of, access to, & management of primary health care.

It establishes the framework for the 100,000 community health promoters to be commissioned by the President in October 2023 & outlines the services they will offer when they visit households.

President William Ruto visiting patients during the official opening of a level five AAR Hospital in Kiambu on February 15, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The bill provides for the re-organization of service delivery at the Primary Health Care levels; including dispensaries & health centers, where the government shall cater for these services.

ADVERTISEMENT

This means Kenyans seeking services at these levels can walk in & walk out without incurring any bill.

2. The Social Health Insurance Bill, 2023.

In the manifesto, President Ruto also promised to provide social health insurance fund coverage for all Kenyans with no exclusions’

He also made a commitment to set up the Emergency Medical Treatment Fund to cater to emergencies, cancer treatment & referrals, & to set aside funds for strategic programs & retirees.

This commitment will be actualized by the Social Health Insurance Bill 2023, which establishes the authority that shall replace NHIF.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bill establishes 3 funds:

a) A Primary Health Care Fund to cater to preventive & promotive primary care services at the community, dispensary, and health centre levels;

b) A Social Health Insurance Fund that shall cover services such as primary referrals, secondary & tertiary services; and

c) A Chronic Illness & Emergency Fund that provides for chronic illnesses like complications of diabetes, hypertension, cancer management, & emergency treatment.

President William Ruto during the official opening of a level five AAR Hospital in Kiambu on February 15, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

These funds are to be managed by a single board & secretariat, based on the proposed 2.75% deductions on household income from both formal & informal sectors.

3.The Digital Health Bill, 2023.

The President also promised an integrated information communication and technology system to enhance telemedicine & health management information systems.

The Digital Health Bill 2023 provides a framework for digital health services, data governance, protection of personal health information, & service delivery through digital health interventions.

4. The Facility Improvement Financing Bill, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Head of State also promised to allocate dedicated funds for healthcare.