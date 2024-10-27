Over-taxation, healthcare crisis & economy – Gachagua's priorities for Ruto

Gachagua who blamed his woes on his nature of always speaking the truth did not waste the opportunity to delve into some of the pressing concerns of the citizenry, particularly over-taxation, economic adversities and challenges in the health system.

The impeached DP who was in high spirits attended a Sunday Church Service at St. James ACK Cathedral, Kiambu County.

Gachagua appeals for prayers for Ruto, highlights some priorities

While praying for God’s wisdom for President William Ruto, Gachagaua appeared to take a dig at the government citing over-taxation and economic adversities.

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua attending a Sunday Church Service at St. James ACK Cathedral, Kiambu County. Pulse Live Kenya

The current chaos and confusion in the health sector following the transition from NHIF to SHIF also made it to the impeached Deputy President’s speech, with Gachagua noting that the failing health system is among the challenges that need wisdom to resolve.

“We want to ask the people of Kenya to remain peaceful and pray for our President William Ruto to give him wisdom to navigate the challenges affecting the Kenyan people.

“Our people are feeling helpless because of economic adversities, because of over-taxation and because of failing health systems and the President has a big job to do. We want to ask for prayers for him for God to give him wisdom so that the people of Kenya can get some relief as they go about their businesses.” Gachagua stated.

Gachagua's silence online & offline

He was in the company of his spouse, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi and several politicians allied to him.

His entourage comprised of Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa, Githunguri Member of Parliament Gathoni Wamuchomba, Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi, former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu among others.

Aside from appearances in courts where he has been battling his impeachment, little has been seen of Gachagua in public.

His social media pages that was previously a beehive of activities with updates on his engagements also went silent.

Ruto attends church service in Uasin Gishu, addresses SHA challenges

President William Ruto on the other hand retreated to his Uasin Gishu home turf, worshiping at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church Moiben.

He acknowledged challenges that have characterised the healthcare sector and urged Kenyans to register for Social Health Authority.

“I know we have had challenges because we are transitioning from what it was to the new model and in every transition there will be challenges. Those challenges we are managing. Last week, we released funds to help hospitals and dispensaries across Kenya and next week, we will continue to provide more money until we ensure that the transition is complete,” Ruto stated.