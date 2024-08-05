Gachagua confronts Ruto over mysterious shooting of former NIS officer he hired

Shooting Incident Involving Staff Member

Gachagua revealed that a former senior National Intelligence Service (NIS) official, whom he had recruited to assist in the fight against alcohol and drug abuse, was shot.

This officer, transferred from the NIS when the current boss assumed office, was assigned to investigate illicit alcohol and drug abuse, a task given by the president.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a media interview on August 4, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

"I found one of the officers who was very senior in charge of Nairobi, and I brought him to my office to investigate the issue of illicit alcohol and drug abuse," Gachagua explained.

"To try and intimidate me, that officer was trailed by a person in a boda boda while leaving his house in Kileleshwa and shot. By the grace of God, the bullet missed his head and hit him on the shoulder. He was taken to Nairobi Hospital, and the bullet was removed."

The Deputy President expressed disappointment that this incident had not been adequately addressed.

"The President did not know this information; I had to tell him. When the security bosses were asked, they started stuttering. To this day, that assassin who was sent to intimidate me and my staff has never been investigated, and the matter went silent," he stated.

Gachagua did not disclose the specific dates or period when the incident occurred.

Unprecedented Harassment

Gachagua described the harassment as unprecedented, even compared to the previous administration, where former President Uhuru Kenyatta's lieutenants allegedly undermined then-Deputy President William Ruto's office.

He criticised security bosses for failing to adequately gather information about recent protests, leading them to rely on dubious narratives such as foreign interference and his supposed involvement.

"The Gen Z protests were sparked by the collective anger of all Kenyans because they felt their leaders were not listening, coupled with the chest-thumping of ministers and other officials," Gachagua noted.

"When the officers came here, they asked my staff only two questions about whether they funded the Gen Z protests and who they had been in communication with. They asked about three questions and then left. This occurred without media knowledge, but they were the ones who leaked information to the media to tarnish my image."

Confrontation with the President

Gachagua also revealed that he confronted President Ruto about the recent actions of the security agencies, reminding him of their promise not to use these agencies to target and intimidate politicians.

He recounted an incident on Sunday involving Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru, also known as Mejjadonk, who was intercepted by ten police vehicles in Kenol, and his phone was confiscated. Additionally, Embakasi North MP James Gakuya's phone was also taken.

The Deputy President expressed concern over the surveillance he and his associates are reportedly under.

"Many people I am in communication with are being tracked, and many of my phone calls are being recorded," he lamented. "Every person who calls me is recorded, yet I am the Deputy President of Kenya. Every person who comes close to me is being asked what they had come to discuss."

Call for an End to Intimidation Tactics

Gachagua warned security bosses against employing tactics reminiscent of the previous government.

"I told the President, when we sat down with the two security bosses, that we should not spill the blood of Kenyans. I warned of the problems we would face if we allowed them to shed innocent blood," he emphasised.

He reiterated his opposition to abductions and extrajudicial killings, stating, "In Kasarani, I said that such actions should not be acceptable in our government."

In conclusion, the Deputy President expressed hope that the security chiefs would heed the President's call to cease harassment.