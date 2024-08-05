The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Gachagua confronts Ruto over mysterious shooting of former NIS officer he hired

Denis Mwangi

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has, for the first time, publicly addressed recent troubling developments involving his office.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a media interview on August 4, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a media interview on August 4, 2023

DP Gachagua on Sunday highlighted what he described as unwarranted disrespect from security agencies, including the targeting of his close allies, the grilling of his staff members, and a shooting incident involving one of his staff.

Recommended articles

Shooting Incident Involving Staff Member

Gachagua revealed that a former senior National Intelligence Service (NIS) official, whom he had recruited to assist in the fight against alcohol and drug abuse, was shot.

This officer, transferred from the NIS when the current boss assumed office, was assigned to investigate illicit alcohol and drug abuse, a task given by the president.

ADVERTISEMENT
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a media interview on August 4, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a media interview on August 4, 2023 Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a media interview on August 4, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

"I found one of the officers who was very senior in charge of Nairobi, and I brought him to my office to investigate the issue of illicit alcohol and drug abuse," Gachagua explained.

"To try and intimidate me, that officer was trailed by a person in a boda boda while leaving his house in Kileleshwa and shot. By the grace of God, the bullet missed his head and hit him on the shoulder. He was taken to Nairobi Hospital, and the bullet was removed."

The Deputy President expressed disappointment that this incident had not been adequately addressed.

"The President did not know this information; I had to tell him. When the security bosses were asked, they started stuttering. To this day, that assassin who was sent to intimidate me and my staff has never been investigated, and the matter went silent," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gachagua did not disclose the specific dates or period when the incident occurred.

Unprecedented Harassment

Gachagua described the harassment as unprecedented, even compared to the previous administration, where former President Uhuru Kenyatta's lieutenants allegedly undermined then-Deputy President William Ruto's office.

He criticised security bosses for failing to adequately gather information about recent protests, leading them to rely on dubious narratives such as foreign interference and his supposed involvement.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a media interview on August 4, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a media interview on August 4, 2023 Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a media interview on August 4, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

"The Gen Z protests were sparked by the collective anger of all Kenyans because they felt their leaders were not listening, coupled with the chest-thumping of ministers and other officials," Gachagua noted.

"When the officers came here, they asked my staff only two questions about whether they funded the Gen Z protests and who they had been in communication with. They asked about three questions and then left. This occurred without media knowledge, but they were the ones who leaked information to the media to tarnish my image."

Confrontation with the President

Gachagua also revealed that he confronted President Ruto about the recent actions of the security agencies, reminding him of their promise not to use these agencies to target and intimidate politicians.

He recounted an incident on Sunday involving Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru, also known as Mejjadonk, who was intercepted by ten police vehicles in Kenol, and his phone was confiscated. Additionally, Embakasi North MP James Gakuya's phone was also taken.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy President expressed concern over the surveillance he and his associates are reportedly under.

"Many people I am in communication with are being tracked, and many of my phone calls are being recorded," he lamented. "Every person who calls me is recorded, yet I am the Deputy President of Kenya. Every person who comes close to me is being asked what they had come to discuss."

READ: Noordin Haji's Biography: Previous roles at NIS & why he keeps wealth sources secret

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a media interview on August 4, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a media interview on August 4, 2023 Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a media interview on August 4, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Call for an End to Intimidation Tactics

ADVERTISEMENT

Gachagua warned security bosses against employing tactics reminiscent of the previous government.

"I told the President, when we sat down with the two security bosses, that we should not spill the blood of Kenyans. I warned of the problems we would face if we allowed them to shed innocent blood," he emphasised.

He reiterated his opposition to abductions and extrajudicial killings, stating, "In Kasarani, I said that such actions should not be acceptable in our government."

In conclusion, the Deputy President expressed hope that the security chiefs would heed the President's call to cease harassment.

The unfolding situation has raised serious concerns about the relationship between the Deputy President's office and security agencies, highlighting a potentially significant rift within the government's ranks.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Can Sh20,000 salary make you a homeowner with social housing project?

Can Sh20,000 salary make you a homeowner with social housing project?

Njeri Kan shares emotional message after hubby Boniface Mwangi's worrying post

Njeri Kan shares emotional message after hubby Boniface Mwangi's worrying post

Gachagua confronts Ruto over mysterious shooting of former NIS officer he hired

Gachagua confronts Ruto over mysterious shooting of former NIS officer he hired

Sh10.7B: The total net worth of Ruto's 20 CS nominees & breakdown

Sh10.7B: The total net worth of Ruto's 20 CS nominees & breakdown

How Ruto's 10 CS nominees grew their net worth by more than 739 million in 20 months

How Ruto's 10 CS nominees grew their net worth by more than 739 million in 20 months

Orengo reveals how Raila’s successor as Azimio leader will be determined

Orengo reveals how Raila’s successor as Azimio leader will be determined

Alfred Mutua clarifies his relationship with lady linked to the Sh400M jobs scam

Alfred Mutua clarifies his relationship with lady linked to the Sh400M jobs scam

Yes. I got a D-: Joho on the inspiration Kenyans should get from his academic journey

Yes. I got a D-: Joho on the inspiration Kenyans should get from his academic journey

Joho passionately defends his Sh2.3B wealth, education, and business operations

Joho passionately defends his Sh2.3B wealth, education, and business operations

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi during the launch of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET-CDACC) Strategic Plan 2023-2027

Gov't to conduct due diligence probe into Adani's JKIA bid

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula

Why MPs are against media focus on CS nominees' wealth declarations

Eric Mugaa, the nominee for Cabinet Secretary for Water and Irrigation, appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments for vetting.

Water CS nominee Eric Mugaa's net worth fascinates MPs

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi sends off a cohort of Kenyan teachers who have secured job placements in various district schools across the United States of America.

Gov't sends off 1st cohort of Kenyan teachers who secured jobs in U.S. schools