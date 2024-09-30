The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Gachagua criticises Ruto's inconsistency & recent meeting with Ford Foundation

Denis Mwangi

DP Gachagua has criticised that President Ruto's mixed messaging undermines the government’s credibility.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has spoken out against a planned impeachment motion, asserting that he is being targeted through what he describes as a politically motivated scheme.

During a candid interview on Sunday evening, Gachagua defended his stance on the recent anti-government protests, placing the blame on the Finance Bill 2024 and criticising the government's response to the situation.

Gachagua raised concerns about the government's handling of the anti-government protests and condemned what he sees as political inconsistency.

In his remarks, the Deputy President pointed out that while the government has blamed various entities for sponsoring protests, there are contradictions in its approach.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

"The president said it was the Ford Foundation that sponsored the protests, the other day he went to meet Ford Foundation, what are we saying as a country?” Gachagua stated.

He criticised President William Ruto for earlier condemning the Ford Foundation's alleged role in financing the demonstrations, only to later meet with representatives from the same organisation during his trip to U.S.

The DP implied that such mixed messaging undermines the government’s credibility.

Gachagua attributed the protests to public outcry against the Finance Bill 2024, highlighting that the unrest spanned 35 counties in Kenya.

According to him, parents openly encouraged their children to fight the bill's proposals, which sparked demonstrations in multiple parts of the country.

“They are blaming Uhuru Kenyatta, blaming Rigathi Gachagua, blaming our neighbours, so which is which?” Gachagua questioned.

In recent developments, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) recommended charges against several MPs and close aides of Gachagua for their alleged role in financing and organising the protests.

However, Gachagua firmly defended his office, arguing that it is illogical to hold a few individuals accountable for demonstrations that took place across 35 counties.

President William Ruto, DP Rigathi Gachagua and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during meeting with and National Government Administration Officers at the Kenya School of Government, Kabete.
President William Ruto, DP Rigathi Gachagua and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during meeting with and National Government Administration Officers at the Kenya School of Government, Kabete.

“How possible is it for only three people in my office to arrange demos across the country?” he asked, dismissing the accusations as a plot to discredit him and his allies.

The Deputy President also emphasised that his name is being associated with the demonstrations to create grounds for impeachment proceedings against him.

Gachagua further called upon law enforcement agencies to uphold professionalism, adhere to the rule of law, and refrain from engaging in political vendettas.

Denis Mwangi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

