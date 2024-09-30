Gachagua criticises Ruto's inconsistency & recent meeting with Ford Foundation

During a candid interview on Sunday evening, Gachagua defended his stance on the recent anti-government protests, placing the blame on the Finance Bill 2024 and criticising the government's response to the situation.

Gachagua raised concerns about the government's handling of the anti-government protests and condemned what he sees as political inconsistency.

In his remarks, the Deputy President pointed out that while the government has blamed various entities for sponsoring protests, there are contradictions in its approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

"The president said it was the Ford Foundation that sponsored the protests, the other day he went to meet Ford Foundation, what are we saying as a country?” Gachagua stated.

He criticised President William Ruto for earlier condemning the Ford Foundation's alleged role in financing the demonstrations, only to later meet with representatives from the same organisation during his trip to U.S.

The DP implied that such mixed messaging undermines the government’s credibility.

Finance Bill 2024 Sparked Protests Across 35 Counties

ADVERTISEMENT

Gachagua attributed the protests to public outcry against the Finance Bill 2024, highlighting that the unrest spanned 35 counties in Kenya.

According to him, parents openly encouraged their children to fight the bill's proposals, which sparked demonstrations in multiple parts of the country.

“They are blaming Uhuru Kenyatta, blaming Rigathi Gachagua, blaming our neighbours, so which is which?” Gachagua questioned.

Questions Allegations Against His Office Staff

In recent developments, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) recommended charges against several MPs and close aides of Gachagua for their alleged role in financing and organising the protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Gachagua firmly defended his office, arguing that it is illogical to hold a few individuals accountable for demonstrations that took place across 35 counties.

President William Ruto, DP Rigathi Gachagua and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during meeting with and National Government Administration Officers at the Kenya School of Government, Kabete. Pulse Live Kenya

“How possible is it for only three people in my office to arrange demos across the country?” he asked, dismissing the accusations as a plot to discredit him and his allies.

The Deputy President also emphasised that his name is being associated with the demonstrations to create grounds for impeachment proceedings against him.

Gachagua further called upon law enforcement agencies to uphold professionalism, adhere to the rule of law, and refrain from engaging in political vendettas.