Ruto praises Ford Foundation months after accusing them of funding protests

President William Ruto has expressed appreciation to the Ford Foundation for its role in safeguarding democracy and supporting the country's reform agenda during a meeting in New York with Darren Walker, the Foundation’s president.

The talks centered on Kenya's global advocacy for reforms in international economic institutions, climate action, and regulations concerning modern technology.

This meeting, held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, comes just months after President Ruto publicly accused the Ford Foundation of indirectly funding protests in Kenya.

President William Ruto met Ford Foundation officials in U.S. Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto’s administration had raised concerns that certain civil society organisations, backed by foreign donors, were instigating anti-government protests over economic policies, although Ford Foundation strongly denied these claims at the time.

Focus on Global Reforms and Kenya's Position

During the meeting, Ruto highlighted Kenya’s push for comprehensive reforms in the global financial system, particularly emphasising the need for equitable access to climate financing for developing nations.

He also called for modern regulations to govern new and emerging technologies, aligning Kenya with the global discourse on technology regulation, especially with issues related to digital rights and data privacy.

Kenya has been a vocal advocate for addressing the economic and climate-related challenges facing developing countries.

President Ruto’s administration has prioritised reforms within global economic institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, pushing for policies that better reflect the needs of developing economies.

Furthermore, Kenya has made significant strides in positioning itself as a leader in climate action, a stance reflected in Ruto’s active participation in international forums advocating for sustainable development and climate justice.

Meeting Follows Allegations of Protest Funding

Earlier in the year, President Ruto’s government accused certain international organisations, including the Ford Foundation, of funding local groups involved in orchestrating anti-government protests.

These protests, led by the youth and civil society groups, were in response to increased taxes and the high cost of living in Kenya.

The accusations, however, were refuted by both the Ford Foundation and several other organisations including the U.S. Embassy, who stressed their commitment to Kenya’s democratic development and civil society empowerment, free of political involvement.

This recent meeting between President Ruto and Darren Walker signals a potential reset in relations, with both parties focusing on mutual areas of interest, particularly in advancing democracy, technological regulation, and climate change mitigation.

Kenya’s Calls for Global Reforms

Kenya has been consistent in its call for reforms within global economic institutions, demanding more inclusive policies that consider the unique challenges faced by developing nations. President Ruto has been a vocal proponent of overhauling the global financial architecture to address debt sustainability issues and create fairer mechanisms for financing development projects in Africa.