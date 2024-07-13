The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Luxury hotel brand takes action against Farah Maalim amid pressure from Gen Z

Charles Ouma

Daadab MP Farah Maalim becomes the latest casualty of the Gen Z wrath online and offline that has claimed many casualties

Daadab Member of Parliament Farah Maalim
Daadab Member of Parliament Farah Maalim
  • Kenyans strongly condemned remarks made by the MP suggesting that he would have taken extreme measures against Gen Z protestors if he were the president.
  • The luxury hotel brand confirmed that the embattled MP is no longer a guest at the hotel, having been asked to leave the earlier in the day.
  • Farah Maalim is also under investigations by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

Daadab Member of Parliament Farah Maalim was on Friday asked to pack out of a luxury hotel in Mombasa by the facility’s management following uproar on social media.

The Managing Director of the renowned luxury hotel confirmed that the embattled lawmaker was indeed asked to leave, cutting his stay short on Friday, July 12.

While responding to questions by netizens who were angered by remarks allegedly made by the MP, the hotel made it clear that they do not associate with individuals who make inflammatory and threatening statements against Kenyans.

The statement further added that the luxury hotel brand will not associate itself with such a person.

"He is no longer a guest at our hotel. We asked him to leave the hotel earlier in the day.

"We do not in any way condone his inflammatory and threatening statements against Kenyans and will not associate our brand with such a person," read the statement in part by the MD.

Daadab Member of Parliament Farah Maalim
Daadab Member of Parliament Farah Maalim
A similar statement was shared ion the hotel’s official X account, affirming that action had since been taken regarding Farah Maalim’s stay at the facility.

READ: Never! Ken Mijungu bans MP from his show over controversial remarks

Kenyans strongly condemned remarks made by the Dadaab Member of Parliament in a video that has since gone viral, prompting action from the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

The video that emerged shortly after the Gen Z protests features the MP speaking in Somali, suggesting that he would have taken extreme measures against Gen Z protestors if he were the president.

The MP has since distanced himself from the remarks in the video, claiming that it is edited for other reasons.

"The video making the rounds has been edited. It's all cutting and pasting, taking a word from here and putting it together.

"It is Somalis who basically would do that, for other reasons, because I also weighed in on the politics of Somalia," Maalim asserted when he appeared on a KTN News show.

Daadab Member of Parliament Farah Maalim
Daadab Member of Parliament Farah Maalim

He becomes the latest casualty of the Gen Z wrath online and offline that has claimed many casualties, including all Cabinet Secretaries except Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi.

A number of MPs have also found themselves on the receiving end with Gen Z and Kenyans at large making their displeasure at the conduct of the MPs and how the affairs of the nation are being run clear.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

