Never! Ken Mijungu bans MP from his show over controversial remarks

Amos Robi

The MP insisted that the video had been manipulated to misrepresent his comments

Ken Mijungu
Ken Mijungu
  • Mijungu said it was unfortunate the remarks were coming from a leader
  • Maalim insisted that the video had been manipulated
  • The video has drawn a lot of criticism towards the leader

KTN News journalist Ken Mijungu has strongly condemned remarks made by Dadaab Member of Parliament Farah Maalim in a viral video.

The video features Maalim, speaking in Somali, suggesting that he would have taken extreme measures against Gen Z protestors if he were the president.

In the undated clip, Farah Maalim is seen declaring that, had he been the Kenyan President, he would not have allowed Gen Z to protest against the Finance Bill.

The translated video depicts the lawmaker making incendiary comments and advising President William Ruto to adopt a harsh stance on the ongoing protests.

KTN News journalist Ken Mijungu
KTN News journalist Ken Mijungu

Reacting to the video, Mijungu has vowed never to have Maalim on his show again.

"A member of Parliament is on camera saying if he was the president the day demonstrators breached parliament, he would have killed 5000 of them! A LAWMAKER said this! A SEASONED Legislator.

"As a patriotic Kenyan, I will never host him on my show again! Never," Ken Mijungu passionately stated.

In response to the backlash, Maalim appeared on a KTN News show, vehemently denying the accusations.

He insisted that the video had been manipulated to misrepresent his comments.

"The video making the rounds has been edited. It's all cutting and pasting, taking a word from here and putting it together.

"It is Somalis who basically would do that, for other reasons, because I also weighed in on the politics of Somalia," Maalim asserted during the interview.

Daddad MP Farah Maalim
Daddad MP Farah Maalim

Maalim's comments have sparked widespread criticism online, with many Kenyans calling for action to be taken against the MP.

The video has been shared extensively on social media, prompting a debate on the responsibilities and conduct of public officials.

