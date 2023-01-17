ADVERTISEMENT
Magoha lands new job months after leaving Cabinet

Denis Mwangi

Former CS Magoha returns to the world of academia where he had a flourishing career before joining government

Former Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha
Months after leaving Cabinet, former Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has landed a new job.

Prof Magoha has taken up a job at Maseno University as a professor of surgery at the institution's School of Medicine.

The news was confirmed by Maseno University Director of Public Relations Dr Owen McOnyango.

He (Magoha) is an asset to us due to his vast experience and strong professional background. Our School of Medicine is relatively new and to get an experienced and strong personality like Magoha is definitely a plus for us,” Dr McOnyango told the press.

Former Education CS Professor George Magoha
Before joining the government, the former CS had a flourishing career in the world of Academia.

After undertaking his high school education in Kenya Magoha proceeded to the University of Lagos in Nigeria where he studied Medicine.

He furthered his studies in Surgery and Urology at Lagos University Teaching Hospital, University College Hospital, Ibadan, Royal College of Surgeons, Dublin, Ireland and Royal Postgraduate Medical School Hammersmith Hospital, London, Department of Urology, where he earned various academic awards.

He trained in executive management at Stanford University, Graduate School of Business, and has many international professional honours and awards.

Locally, the awards include Moran of the Burning Spear (MBS) and Elder of the Burning Spear (EBS).

Prof. Magoha established his career in Surgery at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital as an intern and rose to the position of Senior Resident and Clinical Lecturer in Surgery.

He also served as a Lecturer in the same hospital and a Consultant Surgeon in various leading hospitals in Lagos, Nigeria.

Prof. Magoha joined the University of Nairobi as a Lecturer in Urological Surgery in 1988 and rose through the ranks to become a full Professor of Surgery in 2000.

Former Education CS Professor George Magoha
He has served in various administrative positions at the University rising from Chairman of the Academic Department of Surgery in 1999, Dean of the School of Medicine, Principal of the College of Health Sciences, Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Administration and Finance to Vice-Chancellor in January 2005.

In 2016, he was appointed as the Chairman of the Kenya National Examination Council, by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On 1 March 2019, he was nominated as the Cabinet Secretary for Education and was sworn in on 26 March 2019, replacing Amina Mohamed, who was transferred to the Sports docket.

