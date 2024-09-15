The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

This is clearly false - Germany dismisses claims of 250,000 jobs deal with Kenya

Charles Ouma

President William Ruto had earlier on confirmed the deal with international media houses reporting on the same, prompting Germany’s Interior Ministry to release a statement.

File image of President William Ruto (left) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (right)
File image of President William Ruto (left) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (right)

The German Government has distanced itself from claims that Kenya has secured a deal that will see 250,000 jobs become available for Kenyans in the European nation.

Recommended articles

President William Ruto had earlier on confirmed the deal with international media houses reporting on the same, prompting Germany’s Interior Ministry to release a statement.

In its statement, Germany dismissed the claims of the availability of 250000 jobs, including the exact number of vacancies noting that “This information is clearly false”.

READ: Deals Ruto is expected to sign in 2-day official visit to Germany

ADVERTISEMENT

It asserted that the agreement did not have any deal on specific numbers contrary to the reports.

“This information is clearly false. The agreement between Germany and Kenya does not include any numbers or quotas of skilled workers who will have the opportunity to work in Germany,’’ the statement read in part.

File image of President William Ruto (left) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (right)
File image of President William Ruto (left) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (right) File image of President William Ruto (left) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (right) Pulse Live Kenya

Germany’s Interior Ministry further noted that in the event of such an agreement, applicants would still have to go through a comprehensive process outlined by law, including undergoing a specific shortlisting process that meets the requirements as listed in Germany's Immigration Act.

“All applicants must fulfill the strict requirements of the German Skilled Immigration Act,’’ the statement added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement came after President William Ruto confirmed the signing of the deal that would solve labour problems in the European nation, including 250,000 job opportunities.

“One of them is the agreement we signed, this agreement will unlock 250,000 job opportunities for young people from Kenya. That is a bilateral agreement between Germany and Kenya,’’ Ruto said in an interview with DW, Germany’s State broadcaster.

READ: Ruto receives prestigious golden award for leadership

BBC picked up the report, noting that the Kenya and Germany had partnered in a deal that will open up opportunities for Kenyans, alleviating the acute unemployment situation in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT
File image of President William Ruto (left) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (right)
File image of President William Ruto (left) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (right) File image of President William Ruto (left) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (right) Pulse Live Kenya

Germany on the hand would see its labour requirements met under the deal.

“Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi of Kenya and German Minister for Interior and Homeland Nancy Faeler signed the historic deal.’’ State House stated in a statement.

Notably, the official statement did not indicate the exact number of vacancies in the deal.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Several rushed to hospital as matatu ferrying passengers overturns

Several rushed to hospital as matatu ferrying passengers overturns

Lawmaker who went missing in Nairobi found unconscious in Migori hospital

Lawmaker who went missing in Nairobi found unconscious in Migori hospital

KeNHA gives re-direction as it announces 32-day traffic disruption on Mombasa Road

KeNHA gives re-direction as it announces 32-day traffic disruption on Mombasa Road

Don’t come here - Pastor Ng'ang'a lectures Mt Kenya residents opposing Gachagua

Don’t come here - Pastor Ng'ang'a lectures Mt Kenya residents opposing Gachagua

Details of ODM’s talks with Ruto & Kenya Kwanza

Details of ODM’s talks with Ruto & Kenya Kwanza

This is clearly false - Germany dismisses claims of 250,000 jobs deal with Kenya

This is clearly false - Germany dismisses claims of 250,000 jobs deal with Kenya

EPRA announces new fuel prices as diesel prices fall by highest margin

EPRA announces new fuel prices as diesel prices fall by highest margin

Profile of the only Kenyan killed in 9/11 terrorist attack at World Trade Center

Profile of the only Kenyan killed in 9/11 terrorist attack at World Trade Center

Police officer on the run as fight over barmaid turns tragic in love triangle

Police officer on the run as fight over barmaid turns tragic in love triangle

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

US Vice President Kamala Harris and former US President Donald Trump

Trump vs Harris debate: What to expect, ground rules, allocation of time & questions

Several rushed to hospital as bus full of passengers overturns along Thika Road

Several rushed to hospital as bus full of passengers overturns along Thika Road

Students in a domitory

Ministry of Education safety guidelines schools must follow & parents should check

Students in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu during demonstrations against the new university funding model on September 9, 2024

Key concerns about the new university funding model & possible solutions