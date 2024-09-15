This is clearly false - Germany dismisses claims of 250,000 jobs deal with Kenya

President William Ruto had earlier on confirmed the deal with international media houses reporting on the same, prompting Germany’s Interior Ministry to release a statement.

In its statement, Germany dismissed the claims of the availability of 250000 jobs, including the exact number of vacancies noting that “This information is clearly false”.

It asserted that the agreement did not have any deal on specific numbers contrary to the reports.

“This information is clearly false. The agreement between Germany and Kenya does not include any numbers or quotas of skilled workers who will have the opportunity to work in Germany,’’ the statement read in part.

File image of President William Ruto (left) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (right) Pulse Live Kenya

Germany’s Interior Ministry further noted that in the event of such an agreement, applicants would still have to go through a comprehensive process outlined by law, including undergoing a specific shortlisting process that meets the requirements as listed in Germany's Immigration Act.

“All applicants must fulfill the strict requirements of the German Skilled Immigration Act,’’ the statement added.

Ruto praises historic deal with Germany

The statement came after President William Ruto confirmed the signing of the deal that would solve labour problems in the European nation, including 250,000 job opportunities.

“One of them is the agreement we signed, this agreement will unlock 250,000 job opportunities for young people from Kenya. That is a bilateral agreement between Germany and Kenya,’’ Ruto said in an interview with DW, Germany’s State broadcaster.

BBC picked up the report, noting that the Kenya and Germany had partnered in a deal that will open up opportunities for Kenyans, alleviating the acute unemployment situation in the country.

Germany on the hand would see its labour requirements met under the deal.

“Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi of Kenya and German Minister for Interior and Homeland Nancy Faeler signed the historic deal.’’ State House stated in a statement.