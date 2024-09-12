The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Deals Ruto is expected to sign in 2-day official visit to Germany

Amos Robi

During the visit, President Ruto is expected to explore avenues for enhancing trade and investment between Kenya and Germany.

President William Ruto with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier
President William Ruto with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier
  • Visit aims to deepen ties between Kenya and Germany in green energy, climate action, digital cooperation, trade, and investment, and labour mobility
  • President Ruto to engage in high-level talks with German President and Chancellor on regional and international peace, security, and collaboration opportunities
  • Expected to explore enhancing trade and investment between Kenya and Germany, meeting with key German business leaders

President William Ruto is scheduled to depart for Germany today for a two-day official visit, according to State House Spokesperson Mohamed Hussein.

The visit, aimed at fostering deeper ties between Kenya and Germany, will focus on cooperation in several key areas, including green energy, climate action, digital cooperation, trade and investment, and labour mobility.

The head of state is set to engage in high-level bilateral talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz seen in Berlin on February 22, 2022.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz seen in Berlin on February 22, 2022.JOHN MACDOUGALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Business Insider USA

These discussions are expected to centre around mutual interests such as regional and international peace and security, as well as opportunities for collaboration between the two nations.

During the visit, President Ruto is expected to explore avenues for enhancing trade and investment between Kenya and Germany.

He will meet with key German business leaders, including the CEOs of major companies such as Mercedes-Benz, YouTube, and Ida Cruises, in a special forum aimed at boosting economic ties.

Hussein highlighted the significance of these meetings, stating that, “The President will equally engage with leading German business leaders during a special CEO’s forum aimed at enhancing trade and investment opportunities between Kenya and Germany.”

President William Ruto
President William Ruto President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

The forum presents an opportunity to strengthen Kenya’s international business relations, especially in sectors such as technology and automotive manufacturing.

A key highlight of the visit will be the signing of the Kenya-Germany Agreement on Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership.

This agreement is designed to facilitate labour mobility between the two countries, particularly focusing on areas like apprenticeships, student training, and employment. It also addresses the welfare of employees and includes provisions for the readmission and return of citizens.

In a statement, Hussein emphasised the importance of this agreement, noting that it aims to improve labour opportunities for Kenyans abroad, especially in Germany.

“This agreement aims to facilitate labour mobility, apprenticeships, student training, employment, and the welfare of employees,” Hussein explained.

File image of President William Ruto boarding a plane
File image of President William Ruto boarding a plane File image of President William Ruto boarding a plane Pulse Live Kenya

In addition to labour mobility, President Ruto’s visit is expected to bolster Kenya’s growing technological presence on the global stage.

Earlier, Ruto indicated that the visit would include discussions on how to enable Kenyans to access online jobs, further enhancing the country's digital capabilities.

