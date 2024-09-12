Deals Ruto is expected to sign in 2-day official visit to Germany

President William Ruto is scheduled to depart for Germany today for a two-day official visit, according to State House Spokesperson Mohamed Hussein.

The visit, aimed at fostering deeper ties between Kenya and Germany, will focus on cooperation in several key areas, including green energy, climate action, digital cooperation, trade and investment, and labour mobility.

The head of state is set to engage in high-level bilateral talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

These discussions are expected to centre around mutual interests such as regional and international peace and security, as well as opportunities for collaboration between the two nations.

Bilateral talks and economic partnerships

During the visit, President Ruto is expected to explore avenues for enhancing trade and investment between Kenya and Germany.

He will meet with key German business leaders, including the CEOs of major companies such as Mercedes-Benz, YouTube, and Ida Cruises, in a special forum aimed at boosting economic ties.

Hussein highlighted the significance of these meetings, stating that, “The President will equally engage with leading German business leaders during a special CEO’s forum aimed at enhancing trade and investment opportunities between Kenya and Germany.”

President William Ruto

The forum presents an opportunity to strengthen Kenya’s international business relations, especially in sectors such as technology and automotive manufacturing.

Signing of the Kenya-Germany migration agreement

A key highlight of the visit will be the signing of the Kenya-Germany Agreement on Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership.

This agreement is designed to facilitate labour mobility between the two countries, particularly focusing on areas like apprenticeships, student training, and employment. It also addresses the welfare of employees and includes provisions for the readmission and return of citizens.

In a statement, Hussein emphasised the importance of this agreement, noting that it aims to improve labour opportunities for Kenyans abroad, especially in Germany.

“This agreement aims to facilitate labour mobility, apprenticeships, student training, employment, and the welfare of employees,” Hussein explained.

File image of President William Ruto boarding a plane

Expanding Kenya's technological footprint

In addition to labour mobility, President Ruto’s visit is expected to bolster Kenya’s growing technological presence on the global stage.