Ruto receives prestigious golden award for leadership

The event, held at Emaara Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi, was a gathering of key figures from government, civil society, international organizations, and the private sector, marking a milestone in Kenya's governance journey.

A Vision for Digital Governance

In his speech, President Ruto underscored the government’s commitment to leveraging technology to foster transparency, efficiency, and accountability in public services.

Key initiatives such as the Public Procurement Information Portal (PPIP) and the expansion of Huduma Centres are central to these efforts.

He noted that digital platforms like PPIP allow Kenyan citizens to monitor public procurement in real time, promoting an open and accountable government.

President William Ruto during the launch of Kenya's 5th National Action Plan (NAP 5) under the Open Government Partnership (OGP). Pulse Live Kenya

The Huduma Centres, which provide essential government services, are set to expand both in urban and rural areas, further improving accessibility and reducing corruption through direct oversight.

Tackling Climate Action with Transparency

In addition to digital governance, NAP 5 highlights Kenya's leadership in climate action.

The president laid out a strategy for ensuring transparency in climate financing, making Kenya one of the first African nations to emphasise openness in how funds meant for climate resilience are managed and distributed.

Kenya's leadership at the Africa Climate Summit earlier this year was a key moment for the country in advocating for financial reforms to support climate resilience efforts across the continent.

President Ruto reiterated his commitment to ensuring that global climate funds are not only mobilised but also used effectively and transparently to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

"Transparency is key to addressing climate change. We need to ensure that every shilling spent on climate resilience is accounted for and delivers real results for communities most affected by climate change," President Ruto said during the event.

Inclusion and Public Participation at the Heart of Governance

Another major focus of NAP 5 is inclusivity in governance. President Ruto reaffirmed his administration’s focus on ensuring that marginalized communities, women, and the youth have a say in governance.

One of the key goals of the action plan is to create accessible platforms for all Kenyans to engage in decision-making processes.

"We are building a Kenya where everyone has a voice," said President Ruto.

"Inclusivity is not just a principle; it’s a necessity for strong governance. We will ensure that no Kenyan is left behind."

Fireside Chat

A highlight of the event was a fireside chat between President Ruto and Aidan Eyakuze, a board member of the OGP.

The informal discussion delved into Kenya’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) and how transparency and accountability are crucial to its success.

BETA focuses on empowering marginalised and underrepresented communities, fostering economic growth by prioritising inclusivity and equitable distribution of resources.

Ruto emphasised that transparency is the foundation of this agenda, allowing citizens to track how public resources are allocated and ensuring that they benefit from the programs.

Trust Summit 2025

President Ruto also revealed plans to host the inaugural Trust Summit in Nairobi in March 2025. This high-profile global event will bring together thought leaders, government officials, and stakeholders from around the world to discuss issues surrounding public trust in the digital age.

The summit will focus on the ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI) in governance, transparency in digital governance systems, and restoring trust in public institutions.