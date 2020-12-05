Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga has been named the best performing Woman Representative in Nyanza.

An excited Wanga shared the news via her social media, stating that she is deeply humbled for the award.

Ms. Wanga was feted at the County Gala Awards, 2020.

The ODM party legislator went on to thank the people of Homa Bay County for their continued support, and trusting her with the Woman Representative docket, for the past 8 years, and still counting.

Gladys Wanga also reassured the Homa Bay County residents of her commitment to continue serving them with integrity, and to the best of her ability.

"Deeply humbled by the honour of being named the Best Performing Woman Representative in Nyanza at the County Gala Awards 2020. I thank the people of Homabay for their continued support in my 8 yrs of service to them. My committment is to serve with integrity always #HomabayRising," said Ms. Wanga.