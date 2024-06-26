The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Global Peace Leadership Conference cancels Ruto's opening ceremony

Denis Mwangi

At least two international conferences which President Ruto was to attend have been affected

President William Ruto chairing a meeting at State House on June 18, 2024
President William Ruto chairing a meeting at State House on June 18, 2024

The Global Peace Leadership Conference (GPLC) has canceled its highly anticipated opening ceremony in response to the recent violence and unrest in Kenya.

The decision comes after the chaotic events at Parliament on June 25, 2024, which resulted in the tragic loss of lives and numerous injuries.

In a statement released today, the GPLC expressed deep sorrow over the current situation in Kenya, emphasising their commitment to mourning the deceased and supporting the recovery of those injured.

The statement highlights the urgency and gravity of the situation that has prompted this unprecedented decision.

“In light of the events over the last two days in Kenya, the loss of lives, and the casualties of the protests at the Parliament on June 25, 2024, we have decided to cancel the Opening Ceremony,” the statement read.

The conference, set to take place at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Nairobi’s Upper Hill, was expected to draw significant international attention, with key global leaders and dignitaries scheduled to attend.

However, the organisers announced President William Ruto will not be attending the conference as initially planned.

The GPLC’s statement underscores the importance of addressing the root causes of the unrest, calling for national healing and unity.

“We mourn those who have died, pray for a full recovery for those who were injured, and hope for healing for this nation so that it can find a way forward towards a future that benefits all its people,” the statement concluded.

The organising committee of the Nyanza International Investment Conference, has also announced a decision to postpone the conference until a later date.

In a statement, the chairman said the conference will inform attendees of the dates of the new event after a keen review of necessary parameters needed to ensure a successful conference.

The unrest began as a response to the government’s proposed tax hikes, which have faced widespread opposition from the Kenyan populace.

The protests escalated into violence, with demonstrators storming the Parliament building, setting parts of it on fire, and clashing with police forces who responded with live ammunition and tear gas.

The situation remains tense as Kenyans and the international community watch closely to see how the government will respond to the protesters' demands and the ongoing crisis.

The Global Peace Leadership Conference (GPLC) 2024 is set to take place in Nairobi, Kenya from June 25-27, 2024.

The conference will bring together delegates from Africa and around the world to explore ways to promote peace, development, and cooperation on the continent.

The key objectives of GPLC 2024 include promoting an African renaissance that draws on the continent's unique heritage, spirituality and traditional values

The conference is co-convened by the Global Peace Foundation Kenya (GPF) and the Inter-Religious Council Of Kenya (IRCK).

President William Ruto was expected to give a keynote address, alongside Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde.

More than 500 delegates from 25 countries, including top government officials, policymakers, faith leaders, educators and other stakeholders are expected to attend.

The event will provide a platform for emerging and established African leaders, including youth, to share experiences, best practices and innovative solutions to address challenges around peace and sustainable development on the continent.

Key highlights of GPLC 2024 will include plenary sessions on sustainable peacebuilding and development efforts, evaluating and advancing peace and development frameworks, and launching ongoing programs and projects.

A tree planting exercise at Konza Technopolis is also planned as part of the conference's commitment to environmental stewardship and Kenya's reforestation efforts.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

