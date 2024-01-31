The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto grants Muslims early Ramadhan gift with tax-free imports

Denis Mwangi

Defence CS Aden Duale: We sincerely appreciate President Ruto for expressing the government's support and solidarity with the Muslim community

President William Ruto join Muslim Community for Iftar dinner at KICC on April 11, 2023
President William Ruto join Muslim Community for Iftar dinner at KICC on April 11, 2023

President William Ruto's government has announced a tax exemption for the importation of dates during the upcoming Ramadhan period, a decision that has been warmly received by the Muslim community in Kenya.

Recommended articles

This announcement comes following a request from the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM) and highlights the government's commitment to supporting religious practices and cultural diversity.

Ramadhan, the holy month of fasting observed by Muslims worldwide, will commence on March 1, 2024.

Traditionally, Muslims break their fast each evening with dates before consuming other foods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recognizing this cultural significance, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Njuguna Ndung'u, has instructed the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to facilitate the tax-free importation of dates from March 1, to April 20, 2024.

Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Economic Planning, Prof Njuguna Ndungu
Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Economic Planning, Prof Njuguna Ndungu Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Economic Planning, Prof Njuguna Ndungu Pulse Live Kenya

In a letter addressed to the Commissioner General of KRA, Humphrey Mulongo, Ndung'u highlighted the government's commitment to supporting the Muslim community.

"The Ramadhan period is a time of great significance, and this gesture is a reflection of our respect and support for the Muslim community in Kenya," stated Ndung'u.

SUPKEM, representing the Muslim community in Kenya, has received several offers from international donors to provide dates for the Ramadhan period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tax exemption will not only make it easier for SUPKEM to distribute these dates but also underscores the government's dedication to fostering religious harmony and mutual respect among different communities.

The policy will see the government absorbing the import declaration fees and railway development levy on the imported dates.

Lucy Ng'ang'a, acting Deputy Commissioner for Policy & International Affairs at KRA, has issued an internal memo to all staff, outlining the procedures for the clearance of these dates.

KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga
KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga. Pulse Live Kenya

"This decision requires meticulous execution to ensure that the dates are used for the intended purpose during the holy month of Ramadhan," Ng'ang'a emphasized.

ADVERTISEMENT

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale lauded President Ruto for his support.

"We sincerely appreciate President Ruto for expressing the government's support and solidarity with the Muslim community of Kenya through importation of duty free dates during this year's Holy month of Ramadan," he said.

He added that this gesture of kindness is an affirmation of the country's belief in a unified nation of diverse religious practices as enshrined in the Constitution.

Defence CS Aden Duale adjusting President William Ruto's Kufi during iftar dinner at KICC on April 11, 2023
Defence CS Aden Duale adjusting President William Ruto's Kufi during iftar dinner at KICC on April 11, 2023 Defence CS Aden Duale adjusting President William Ruto's Kufi during iftar dinner at KICC on April 11, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto grants Muslims early Ramadhan gift with tax-free imports

Ruto grants Muslims early Ramadhan gift with tax-free imports

Huge fire engulfs market near City Stadium in Nairobi for hours [Videos]

Huge fire engulfs market near City Stadium in Nairobi for hours [Videos]

Details of DCI's new specialised team to deal with femicide

Details of DCI's new specialised team to deal with femicide

WATCH: Israeli commandos dressed as medics infiltrate hospital for kill mission

WATCH: Israeli commandos dressed as medics infiltrate hospital for kill mission

Former MP Amos Kimunya's wife dies

Former MP Amos Kimunya's wife dies

Governor Nyong'o poses 4 questions after tragic Kisumu accident that killed 17

Governor Nyong'o poses 4 questions after tragic Kisumu accident that killed 17

Larry Madowo's savagely replies Ruto's press secretary in public spat

Larry Madowo's savagely replies Ruto's press secretary in public spat

Be careful where you bless same-sex couples; Africans don't accept it - Pope

Be careful where you bless same-sex couples; Africans don't accept it - Pope

Liquid gold? How Kenyan farmers are earning Sh4,000 per gram of this product

Liquid gold? How Kenyan farmers are earning Sh4,000 per gram of this product

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stella Wanjiru Njoroge, her husband and sister during Lizzie Wanyoike's funeral in Murang'a on January 23, 2024

Liz Wanyoike's daughter shares mom's brave journey with cancer & lessons

Kenya Wildlife Service officers rescue orphaned foal

Hero behind rescued zebra foal whose mother died of postpartum complications

President William Ruto takes charge of a grader during the groundbreaking ceremony for affordable housing project in Thika town on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

KRA responds to Kenyans calling for refund of housing levy after court ruling

Saudi Arabia gets 1st alcohol shop in 72 years: Who is approved to access & requirements

Saudi Arabia gets 1st alcohol shop in 72 years: Who is approved to access & requirements