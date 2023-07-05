The sports category has moved to a new website.


CS Kindiki suspends joint project with Somalia [Video]

Denis Mwangi

A series of attacks that have claimed the lives of 20 people has prompted the country to step up its surveillance

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki toured the Ifo 2 Refugee and Dagahaley Refugee Camps in Daadab and the World Food Program (WFP) food distribution points on Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has suspended the reopening of the Kenya-Somalia border due to recent terror attacks.

CS Kindiki spoke when he toured the Ifo 2 Refugee and Dagahaley Refugee Camps in Daadab and the World Food Program (WFP) food distribution points on Wednesday, July 5.

The governments of Kenya and Somalia commenced a plan to reopen our borders in Mandera, Liboi, Kiunga and other parts.

We will not turn back on the plan but for now, because of the increase of attacks within the last one or two months, we shall put it on hold. Let us deal with these terrorists, get rid of them and then we will open the borders,” CS Kindiki said.

A series of attacks that have claimed the lives of 20 people has prompted the country to step up its surveillance along the Kenya-Somalia border.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary also said that criminal elements within refugee communities will not be allowed to compromise the country’s national security and the interests of bonafide refugees and host communities.

In May, Kenya agreed to officially reopen its border points with Somalia in Mandera, Lamu, and Garissa after a 12-year closure.

The decision was announced by Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki and his Somali counterpart Mohamed Ahmed Sheikh after high-level consultations in Nairobi.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki with his Somalia counterpart Mohamed Ahmed Sheikh Ali for a high-level ministerial meeting on cross-border cooperation between the Republic of Kenya and the federal government of Somalia.
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki with his Somalia counterpart Mohamed Ahmed Sheikh Ali for a high-level ministerial meeting on cross-border cooperation between the Republic of Kenya and the federal government of Somalia. Pulse Live Kenya

The reopening was to be done in phases, starting with Bula Hawa in Mandera in 30 days, followed by Liboi in Mandera in 60 days, and Ras Kamboni in Lamu in 90 days.

The governments of Kenya and Somalia also discussed the need for shared cross-border intelligence, enhancement of law enforcement capacity, and the establishment of modern and secure border infrastructure.

