High school principal sentenced to 35 years in prison

Denis Mwangi

The judge noted that the principal had a duty to protect the children in his school and thus his actions should not go unpunished.

A Judge at Garissa High Court sentenced a principal of a private school located in Garissa town to 35 years in prison after he was found guilty of assaulting a 17-year-old student.
The incident happened in November 2021.

I have noted that the accused was armed with a sword at the time while he was committing the offence and thus the victim feared and obliged due to fear from the threats that that they accused may harm or kill him,” the judge said while delivering his ruling.

He also found the accused to have abused his position to commit the offence, adding the victim has undergone psychological trauma.

He noted that the principal had a duty to protect the children in his school and thus his actions should not go unpunished.

Children need to be protected. Children need a good shepherd and not a wolf or hyena which easily feasts on lambs,” he said.

The judge also considered the sentiments of the defence that the accused pays salaries to teachers and that the accused has supported the community.

“This is commendable and highly encouraged but should not be used to subvert the hands of Justice,” the judge said.

Having mentioned the Judiciary sentence in guidelines about which I find persuasive, and considering the high court's provisions in my view, the accused should be locked up and be accountable for his own actions. The accused is hereby sentenced to 35 years imprisonment in custody,” he added.

The defence lawyer criticised the judge’s ruling, alleging that his client was innocent.

He said that the land on which the school was built was being contested by characters who schemed to put its owner behind bars.

He vowed to challenge the judge’s ruling in the Court of Appeal.

