How Uhuru saved Matiang'i from DCI

Fabian Simiyu

Matiang'i spent more than 4 hours at the DCI offices

File image of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i at a past meeting in Mombasa
It has been revealed that former President Uhuru Kenyatta threatened to go to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) offices along Kiambu Road when he heard that former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i was having a rough time during the interrogation.

According to Nation, a senior Jubilee official admitted that the former head of state was annoyed upon learning that Azimio leader Raila Odinga had been denied access to the DCI offices.

“It is true that the retired President threatened to personally visit DCI offices to seek the release of Dr Matiang’i,” said a Jubilee official.

It has been revealed that Uhuru made a call thereafter when Matiang'i was released after nearly a whole day of interrogation.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

How Uhuru saved Matiang'i from DCI

