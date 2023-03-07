ADVERTISEMENT
Stand-off at the DCI headquarters as Matiang'i's team is denied entry [Video]

Amos Robi

The former Interior CS has presented himself before the DCI headquarters following a summon

Matiang'i at DCI headquarters

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i has finally availed himself at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters.

Matiang'i arrived at the DCI flanked by his legal team led by lawyer Danstan Omari and the former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

The former CS arrived 30 minutes before time as he was set to appear before the agency at 9:30 a.m. to be grilled on the alleged raid to his home by police on February 8.

The former CS was slightly denied access to the DCI offices as he was accompanied by too many people.

Below is the video showing him at the entrance of the DCI offices:

