Drama as Raila is denied entry to DCI headquarters [Video]

The former Prime Minister was however denied access to the premises which saw him engage with the security officers manning the entrance of the DCI offices.

An angry Raila could not hold back his anger as questioned why he could access the premises which he said were open for the public.

"This is a public office, how can I not to be allowed to see the director? This is a public office and I have a right to go inside. Do you want me to order this people to go inside?" an angry Raila told off the officers.

The officer hower assured Raila he was in consultations with his seniorsand was going to give the way forward.

Raila left the DCI headquarters after efforts to access the premises hit a snug.

According to one of Matiangi's lawyer, Steve Mogaka, the investigators presented two areas of interest to which Matiang'i, on the advice of his legal team, invoked his constitutional right to remain silent.

The investigators then threatened to arrest Matiang'i, despite there being a court order restraining any such action.

Otiende Amollo on the other hand called the investigation a 'pure vendetta & witch-hunt,' stating that Matiang'i has been held in abeyance for five hours despite only being engaged for 15 minutes.