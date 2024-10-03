How public participation on DP Gachagua's impeachment motion will be conducted

Here's an in-depth breakdown of how this process will unfold.

Overview of the Process

The impeachment motion includes serious allegations against Gachagua, and citizens are encouraged to participate in shaping the outcome through a structured public engagement process.

Participants will be asked to provide their views on the motion either in support, opposition, or with alternative considerations.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

Detailed Process for Public Participation

Section A – Personal Information:

All participants are required to provide specific personal details, which include:

Full Name

Gender

Constituency and County

A valid identification number, which could be from a National ID, Passport, or Kenyan Driving License.

This is crucial to authenticate the participants and to ensure the views are being collected from eligible citizens.

Section B – Views on the Impeachment Motion:

Participants are invited to declare their stance on the impeachment motion by ticking one of the following:

I support – This indicates that the participant agrees with the motion and its grounds for impeachment.

I do not support – This is for those who disagree with the proposed motion and its allegations.

Other (Specify) – Participants may also provide an alternative perspective or elaborate further on their stance if they do not fully agree or disagree with the motion.

Participants who support the motion are required to elaborate on the specific grounds of support as detailed in the impeachment motion.

Specific Allegations

Participants are encouraged to identify the grounds on which they support the motion, which is based on the various allegations against Deputy President Gachagua.

Some of the primary grounds include:

Violation of Key Articles of the Constitution

The allegations include a gross violation of several articles of the Constitution of Kenya. For instance, there are accusations of undermining national unity and making inflammatory utterances that threaten to deny sections of the Kenyan population equal opportunities in public service and allocation of resources.

Undermining National Governance

The motion claims that Gachagua has acted contrary to the collective decisions made by the government, undermining the President and the Cabinet's effective mandate.

Abuse of Office and Interference with Devolution:

The Deputy President is accused of interfering with county government operations, specifically in Nairobi, by allegedly inciting citizens against directives of the county government and its planning decisions.

Undermining Judicial Independence:

A significant allegation is that Gachagua has compromised the independence of judges, making public attacks against a judge of the High Court and threatening to petition for their removal.

Economic Crimes and Corruption:

The impeachment motion alleges serious economic crimes, including the unexplained amassing of wealth and engaging in money laundering, which contradict the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, as well as the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Breaches of Conduct and Integrity:

There are also claims of serious misconduct incompatible with the high standards expected of the office of the Deputy President, including misleading public statements, subordination to the President, and bullying public officials.

Submission and Participation Timeline

Submission Details:

Completed forms must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

The document outlines that forms can either be delivered to specific venues indicated in the public hearing schedule, mailed to the Clerk of the National Assembly, or emailed to impeachment@parliament.go.ke.

Public Hearings: