How Ruto shook Kenya's political scene triggering fallouts & new formations

This marked a notable moment in Kenyan politics, as it is the first time since 2008 that opposition members have held such influential positions within the government.

Ruto's decision appears to be a strategic move to quell rising discontent and protests against his administration, particularly from younger citizens demanding his resignation under the #RutoMustGo campaign.

By incorporating opposition leaders into his government, Ruto aims to create a "broad-based government" and address the grievances that have fueled public unrest.

Reactions from ODM Leadership

Raila Odinga, the ODM leader, has distanced the party from the nominations, asserting that they do not signify a coalition agreement between ODM and Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

He emphasised that the party had anticipated clearer terms of engagement regarding pressing issues like compensation for victims of state violence and the release of detained protesters.

However, he gave the nominees his blessings as they prepare to serve the nation.

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna reiterated that the party did not officially endorse these appointments, framing the nominees' acceptance as individual decisions rather than a collective party strategy.

This stance is likely aimed at preserving the party's integrity and avoiding accusations of betrayal from other coalition partners within the Azimio La Umoja alliance, which includes parties like Wiper and Jubilee.

Wiper, Jubilee and other parties within Azimio have already opposed the nomination of senior ODM members in

Implications for ODM and new formations

The nominations have thrown ODM into a state of uncertainty. Key party figures accepting Cabinet roles may lead to a power vacuum within ODM, potentially allowing younger leaders to rise.

Some observers argue that this could signify a turning point for the party, which has been a dominant force in Kenyan politics for nearly two decades.

However, there are concerns that ODM's participation in government could dilute its opposition stance, making it difficult to criticise Ruto's administration effectively.

Political analysts suggest that ODM's involvement in Ruto's government could be perceived as a "political marriage," potentially leading to a formal alignment with UDA.

This shift could alter the dynamics of opposition politics in Kenya, with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka emerging as the new de facto leader of the opposition.

The leadership of ODM is also set to get new faces after the Cabinet nominees resign to take up the roles upon approval by Parliament.

Mbadi currently serves as the chairman, Oparanya and Joho are deputy party leaders and Wandayi is the National Assembly Minority Leader.

Meanwhile, Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has announced the party’s intention to exit the Azimio la Umoja Coalition.

In her statement, Karua indicated that the coalition's viability had diminished due to "prevailing political developments." She emphasised that NARC Kenya's continued membership in Azimio was no longer tenable, citing a lack of cohesion and direction within the coalition.

Many of her followers and political pundits will be watching to see how she navigates this next phase of Ruto’s administration and opposition.

Western leaders formation

On Thursday, a group of political leaders from western Kenya met in Nairobi to discuss the region's future.

The leaders included Governor George Natembeya, Senator Edwin Sifuna, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi, among other officials from Trans Nzoia, Kakamega, Bungoma, Vihiga and Busia.

A group of political leaders from western Kenya met in Nairobi to discuss the region's future. Pulse Live Kenya

They criticised current leaders with high government positions for neglecting Western Kenya's interests.

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya highlighted a leadership gap in the region.

UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala announced a follow-up meeting in Kakamega involving grassroots leaders from Vihiga, Kakamega, Busia, Bungoma, and Trans Nzoia counties.