Kenyans react as Raila changes tune on dialogue with demands to Ruto in terse statement

The Azimio leader who recently warmed up to dialogue and government of national unity has since clarified that all the issues raised by Kenya’s youth must be addressed in totality before any talks.

A statement released by Odinga on Sunday noted that as demanded by the youth, there should be accountability for the lives lost during anti-government protests as well as those injured.

"I agree that justice must come first before any talks," Odinga noted in his statement, endorsing a position taken by Kenyans who have been pushing for justice in the face of police brutality witnessed during anti-government protests.

The former Prime Minister demanded that the government should compensate all victims of police brutality with all those abducted and detained released unconditionally.

Security officers who committed crimes, including meting out violence during demos must also be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The Azimio leader has also tasked President Ruto with addressing concerns raised by JSS teachers touching on their employment before any talks.

As pointed by the youth in their demands, the issues raised need no dialogue but are rather straightforward actions that the government needs to take.

He also called for the abolishment of the new Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) in favor of the old NHIF.

"Once these issues are resolved, we can focus on a national conversation, and conducted transparently in a neutral venue," he stated.

Raila on the receiving end after changing tune on dialogue with Ruto

The statement saw Kenyans weigh in, with many telling off the former Prime Minister to stop meddling in the course championed by Kenyans themselves as he had already chosen to side with the government.

Others accused him of double-speak by defending the government and calling for an end to protests in one statement, only to release yet another attacking the same government.

Abedi Captain: We mzee ngoja maandamano Yako Iko 2027..wachia Gen Z mambo Yao...No retreat!

Tonney Munguru: Baba, No need of dialogue. All we want is government to respect the rule of law, resources accountability and reduce taxation. Otherwise, baba you can not stop an idea whose time has come.

LÃñGü JïÇhø :Attacking and defending

Azimio principals differ with Raila & ODM

Odinga has been blowing hot and cold, cutting the image of an undecided leader battling on which choice to make even as Kenyans make it clear that their push for accountability and better governance knows no boundaries and any politician who steps in their way will be swept by the wind of change.

President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua & ODM leader Raila Odinga at State House, Nairobi on July 9, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

His attempts to call for an end to protests and give dialogue a chance were met by resistance with his most loyal allies leading in openly rejecting his position.

He has increasingly been isolated by other Azimio principals who have remained firm in their resolve not to work with the Kenya Kwanza regime.