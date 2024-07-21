The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenyans react as Raila changes tune on dialogue with demands to Ruto in terse statement

Charles Ouma

Kenyans cornered Raila, pointing out that he has been sending mixed signals by attacking and defending the government at the same time and made it clear that he too will be swept with the changes being demanded by Kenya's youth.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has changed tune on dialogue with President William Ruto and his regime, tabling several demands which he insists must be met before any engagement.

Recommended articles

The Azimio leader who recently warmed up to dialogue and government of national unity has since clarified that all the issues raised by Kenya’s youth must be addressed in totality before any talks.

A statement released by Odinga on Sunday noted that as demanded by the youth, there should be accountability for the lives lost during anti-government protests as well as those injured.

"I agree that justice must come first before any talks," Odinga noted in his statement, endorsing a position taken by Kenyans who have been pushing for justice in the face of police brutality witnessed during anti-government protests.

The former Prime Minister demanded that the government should compensate all victims of police brutality with all those abducted and detained released unconditionally.

READ: Aisha Jumwa heckled after hinting at possible reappointment to cabinet by Ruto [Video]

Security officers who committed crimes, including meting out violence during demos must also be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The Azimio leader has also tasked President Ruto with addressing concerns raised by JSS teachers touching on their employment before any talks.

As pointed by the youth in their demands, the issues raised need no dialogue but are rather straightforward actions that the government needs to take.

He also called for the abolishment of the new Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) in favor of the old NHIF.

"Once these issues are resolved, we can focus on a national conversation, and conducted transparently in a neutral venue," he stated.

Kenyans react as Raila changes tune on dialogue with demands to Ruto in terse statement
Kenyans react as Raila changes tune on dialogue with demands to Ruto in terse statement Kenyans react as Raila changes tune on dialogue with demands to Ruto in terse statement Pulse Live Kenya

The statement saw Kenyans weigh in, with many telling off the former Prime Minister to stop meddling in the course championed by Kenyans themselves as he had already chosen to side with the government.

Others accused him of double-speak by defending the government and calling for an end to protests in one statement, only to release yet another attacking the same government.

Abedi Captain: We mzee ngoja maandamano Yako Iko 2027..wachia Gen Z mambo Yao...No retreat!

Tonney Munguru: Baba, No need of dialogue. All we want is government to respect the rule of law, resources accountability and reduce taxation. Otherwise, baba you can not stop an idea whose time has come.

LÃñGü JïÇhø :Attacking and defending

Odinga has been blowing hot and cold, cutting the image of an undecided leader battling on which choice to make even as Kenyans make it clear that their push for accountability and better governance knows no boundaries and any politician who steps in their way will be swept by the wind of change.

President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua & ODM leader Raila Odinga at State House, Nairobi on July 9, 2024
President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua & ODM leader Raila Odinga at State House, Nairobi on July 9, 2024 President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua & ODM leader Raila Odinga at State House, Nairobi on July 9, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

His attempts to call for an end to protests and give dialogue a chance were met by resistance with his most loyal allies leading in openly rejecting his position.

READ: Listen to the people before approving CS nominees – MPs told as Kenyans give verdict

He has increasingly been isolated by other Azimio principals who have remained firm in their resolve not to work with the Kenya Kwanza regime.

Attempt to woo Azimio constituent parties with slots in the cabinet fell flat with all parties except ODM publicly rejecting the offers allegedly made by the President himself.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyans in U.S camp at IMF Headquarters in Washington, stage protests

Kenyans in U.S camp at IMF Headquarters in Washington, stage protests

Kenyans react as Raila changes tune on dialogue with demands to Ruto in terse statement

Kenyans react as Raila changes tune on dialogue with demands to Ruto in terse statement

Aisha Jumwa heckled after hinting at possible reappointment to cabinet by Ruto [Video]

Aisha Jumwa heckled after hinting at possible reappointment to cabinet by Ruto [Video]

Roundtable on U.S. Interference in the Judiciary in the Central African Republic

Roundtable on U.S. Interference in the Judiciary in the Central African Republic

Listen to the people before approving CS nominees – MPs told as Kenyans give verdict

Listen to the people before approving CS nominees – MPs told as Kenyans give verdict

Disruptions persist as airlines, media & banks recover from global IT outage

Disruptions persist as airlines, media & banks recover from global IT outage

Ford Foundation responds to Ruto's claims of funding anti-government demos in Kenya

Ford Foundation responds to Ruto's claims of funding anti-government demos in Kenya

Martha Karua's message to Babu Owino after he openly defied Raila & ODM

Martha Karua's message to Babu Owino after he openly defied Raila & ODM

Motorists spend entire night stuck in traffic at Kimende along Nairobi-Nakuru highway

Motorists spend entire night stuck in traffic at Kimende along Nairobi-Nakuru highway

Trending

Jackson Kuria Kihara, the police officer who joined the anti-Finance Bill protests in June 2024.

Kenyans react as Shakur the Cop shares his plight after taking part in demos

DCI Director Mohamed Amin

Notable cases handled by DCI Mohamed Amin in 35-year law enforcement career

Family member faints at City Mortuary after viewing Josephine's body retrieved from Kware Dam, Mukuru Kwa Njenga

Family in shock after identifying body of Josephine Owino, lady who 'sent' a dream

Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry

Rais unatupigania ama tukupige? Residents of Kware speak