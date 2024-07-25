Raila breaks silence on Ruto's Cabinet nominees from ODM & gives party position

In a statement, Odinga said he had taken note of Ruto's announcement on Wednesday.

The head of state's decision to appoint John Mbadi (ODM Chairman), Wycliffe Oparanya (ODM deputy party leader), Ali Hassan Joho (ODM deputy party leader), and Opiyo Wandayi (Minority Leader in National Assembly) to critical Cabinet roles has been interpreted by some as a strategic move to create a coalition with ODM.

He reiterated the party's position that neither ODM nor Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition has entered into any coalition agreement with President Ruto's UDA party.

"We had anticipated the crafting of clear terms of engagement based on issues we raised in our various communiques," he said.

Raila Odinga speaks on the steps of the KICC where he and President William Ruto announced to the country that the National Multi-Sectoral Forum will start talks on July 15, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

The former prime minister has extended his best wishes to the nominees and trusts that they will contribute positively to national development.

He however said that the party will continue to advocate for a national engagement under the conditions outlined below;

Compensation to the families of the victims of extra-judicial executions and persons injured by the state since last year. Release of all persons in custody and termination of all related to protests since last year. cases Prosecution of policemen involved in shooting to kill or maim protestors.

President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua & ODM leader Raila Odinga at State House, Nairobi on July 9, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

He reiterated that ODM remains steadfast in upholding its foundational principles of democracy, good governance, and social justice.