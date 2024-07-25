Raila breaks silence on Ruto's Cabinet nominees from ODM & gives party position

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has broken his silence over the nomination of key members of his party to Cabinet by President William Ruto.
In a statement, Odinga said he had taken note of Ruto's announcement on Wednesday.
The head of state's decision to appoint John Mbadi (ODM Chairman), Wycliffe Oparanya (ODM deputy party leader), Ali Hassan Joho (ODM deputy party leader), and Opiyo Wandayi (Minority Leader in National Assembly) to critical Cabinet roles has been interpreted by some as a strategic move to create a coalition with ODM.
He reiterated the party's position that neither ODM nor Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition has entered into any coalition agreement with President Ruto's UDA party.
"We had anticipated the crafting of clear terms of engagement based on issues we raised in our various communiques," he said.
The former prime minister has extended his best wishes to the nominees and trusts that they will contribute positively to national development.
He however said that the party will continue to advocate for a national engagement under the conditions outlined below;
- Compensation to the families of the victims of extra-judicial executions and persons injured by the state since last year.
- Release of all persons in custody and termination of all related to protests since last year. cases
- Prosecution of policemen involved in shooting to kill or maim protestors.
He reiterated that ODM remains steadfast in upholding its foundational principles of democracy, good governance, and social justice.
While the official stance from ODM denies any coalition, the strategic appointments have led many Kenyans to believe that a collaborative relationship between ODM and the government is in play.