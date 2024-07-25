The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Raila breaks silence on Ruto's Cabinet nominees from ODM & gives party position

Denis Mwangi

Raila Odinga speaks for the first time on the nomination of ODM members in Ruto Cabinet

ODM leader Raila Odinga with former Governor Hassan Joho
ODM leader Raila Odinga with former Governor Hassan Joho

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has broken his silence over the nomination of key members of his party to Cabinet by President William Ruto.

Recommended articles

In a statement, Odinga said he had taken note of Ruto's announcement on Wednesday.

The head of state's decision to appoint John Mbadi (ODM Chairman), Wycliffe Oparanya (ODM deputy party leader), Ali Hassan Joho (ODM deputy party leader), and Opiyo Wandayi (Minority Leader in National Assembly) to critical Cabinet roles has been interpreted by some as a strategic move to create a coalition with ODM.

He reiterated the party's position that neither ODM nor Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition has entered into any coalition agreement with President Ruto's UDA party.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We had anticipated the crafting of clear terms of engagement based on issues we raised in our various communiques," he said.

Raila Odinga speaks on the steps of the KICC where he and President William Ruto announced to the country that the National Multi-Sectoral Forum will start talks on July 15, 2024
Raila Odinga speaks on the steps of the KICC where he and President William Ruto announced to the country that the National Multi-Sectoral Forum will start talks on July 15, 2024 Raila Odinga speaks on the steps of the KICC where he and President William Ruto announced to the country that the National Multi-Sectoral Forum will start talks on July 15, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

The former prime minister has extended his best wishes to the nominees and trusts that they will contribute positively to national development.

He however said that the party will continue to advocate for a national engagement under the conditions outlined below;

  1. Compensation to the families of the victims of extra-judicial executions and persons injured by the state since last year.
  2. Release of all persons in custody and termination of all related to protests since last year. cases
  3. Prosecution of policemen involved in shooting to kill or maim protestors.
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: John Mbadi's Biography: Facts about Raila-man who will manage Kenya's economy

President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua & ODM leader Raila Odinga at State House, Nairobi on July 9, 2024
President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua & ODM leader Raila Odinga at State House, Nairobi on July 9, 2024 President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua & ODM leader Raila Odinga at State House, Nairobi on July 9, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

He reiterated that ODM remains steadfast in upholding its foundational principles of democracy, good governance, and social justice.

While the official stance from ODM denies any coalition, the strategic appointments have led many Kenyans to believe that a collaborative relationship between ODM and the government is in play.

READ: Fuel prices, debt & other key sectors Cabinet nominees from ODM will control

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Raila breaks silence on Ruto's Cabinet nominees from ODM & gives party position

Raila breaks silence on Ruto's Cabinet nominees from ODM & gives party position

Ruto makes changes at the top command of the National Police Service

Ruto makes changes at the top command of the National Police Service

Details of Ministry of Interior staffer Ruto has fronted to succeed Aisha Jumwa

Details of Ministry of Interior staffer Ruto has fronted to succeed Aisha Jumwa

Fuel prices, debt & other key sectors Cabinet nominees from ODM will control

Fuel prices, debt & other key sectors Cabinet nominees from ODM will control

Murkomen's apology & new commitment in Cabinet reshuffle

Murkomen's apology & new commitment in Cabinet reshuffle

Ruto appoints Noah Maiyo new commandant of Presidential Escort Unit commandant

Ruto appoints Noah Maiyo new commandant of Presidential Escort Unit commandant

John Mbadi's Biography: Facts about Raila-man who will manage Kenya's economy

John Mbadi's Biography: Facts about Raila-man who will manage Kenya's economy

Soipan Tuya's Biography: Family political history, academic achievements & net worth

Soipan Tuya's Biography: Family political history, academic achievements & net worth

Ruto unveils additional Cabinet nominees including Joho & Murkomen

Ruto unveils additional Cabinet nominees including Joho & Murkomen

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Goons cutting short Kalonzo's speech

ODM leadership addresses incident of goons disrupting Kalonzo speech

President William Ruto with Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura during the 2024 Madaraka Day celebrations

Government's official position on Ruto's harambee promise in Nyandarua

ODM leader Raila Odinga with former Governor Hassan Joho

Raila breaks silence on Ruto's Cabinet nominees from ODM & gives party position

#FeatureByAfriqueMedia

Roundtable on U.S. Interference in the Judiciary in the Central African Republic