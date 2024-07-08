How far would you go for Sh30? Siaya man lynched after killing wife over church money

If you believe it's not, then you'll be shocked by what a 60-year-old man from Siaya did because of Sh30.

On July 7, a tragic and shocking incident unfolded in Siaya County. According to a police report, a man was killed by angry residents moments after he allegedly murdered his wife over a mere Sh30.

File image of a crime scene cordoned off by police Pulse Live Kenya

The man, Bernard Odweso, is reported to have attacked and fatally stabbed his 55-year-old wife, Pamela Anyango, following a disagreement over the money.

The dispute

According to a report by Citizen, Siaya County Police Commander Cleti Kimaiyo revealed that the incident occurred at the couple's home, where they lived with their 22-year-old daughter, Vida Odweso.

The disagreement started over Sh30, which was meant for a church offering. According to the police, Pamela accused her husband of stealing the money, which enraged Bernard.

In a fit of rage, Bernard allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times, causing her death. Their son, 24-year-old Dickens Odweso, tried to intervene but was also attacked.

Bernard stabbed Dickens in the neck and left leg. Fortunately, Dickens survived the brutal assault.

Pulse Live Kenya

Community's response

The horrific events left the community in shock and fury. Angry residents quickly gathered and cornered Bernard Odweso.

They beat him severely before he was rushed to Siaya County Referral Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

