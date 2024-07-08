The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT

How far would you go for Sh30? Siaya man lynched after killing wife over church money

Lynet Okumu

According to police, the man, Bernard Odweso, is reported to have attacked and fatally stabbed his 55-year-old wife, Pamela Anyango, following a disagreement over sh30.

A police vehicle at a crime scene
A police vehicle at a crime scene

How much would make you kill your wife? Or rather, is any amount worth taking the life of anybody, let alone your close family member?

Recommended articles

If you believe it's not, then you'll be shocked by what a 60-year-old man from Siaya did because of Sh30.

On July 7, a tragic and shocking incident unfolded in Siaya County. According to a police report, a man was killed by angry residents moments after he allegedly murdered his wife over a mere Sh30.

File image of a crime scene cordoned off by police
File image of a crime scene cordoned off by police File image of a crime scene cordoned off by police Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The man, Bernard Odweso, is reported to have attacked and fatally stabbed his 55-year-old wife, Pamela Anyango, following a disagreement over the money.

According to a report by Citizen, Siaya County Police Commander Cleti Kimaiyo revealed that the incident occurred at the couple's home, where they lived with their 22-year-old daughter, Vida Odweso.

The disagreement started over Sh30, which was meant for a church offering. According to the police, Pamela accused her husband of stealing the money, which enraged Bernard.

In a fit of rage, Bernard allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times, causing her death. Their son, 24-year-old Dickens Odweso, tried to intervene but was also attacked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bernard stabbed Dickens in the neck and left leg. Fortunately, Dickens survived the brutal assault.

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene
File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene Pulse Live Kenya

The horrific events left the community in shock and fury. Angry residents quickly gathered and cornered Bernard Odweso.

They beat him severely before he was rushed to Siaya County Referral Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tragic incident has left the Odweso family devastated and the community grappling with the senseless violence that erupted over such a trivial amount.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Murkomen allays fears of fuel price hike

CS Murkomen allays fears of fuel price hike

How far would you go for Sh30? Siaya man lynched after killing wife over church money

How far would you go for Sh30? Siaya man lynched after killing wife over church money

Education qualifications of Ruto's current Cabinet, 17 are UoN graduates

Education qualifications of Ruto's current Cabinet, 17 are UoN graduates

Self-confessed hitman triggers fresh probe into Tom Mboya's assassination

Self-confessed hitman triggers fresh probe into Tom Mboya's assassination

Kennedy Onyango's sister sides with father as parents fight for burial rights

Kennedy Onyango's sister sides with father as parents fight for burial rights

Kenyans online react after Nairobi public toilets increase charges by 100%

Kenyans online react after Nairobi public toilets increase charges by 100%

Moses Kuria trolls Gachagua after he warned Ruto of sabotage & arrogant leaders

Moses Kuria trolls Gachagua after he warned Ruto of sabotage & arrogant leaders

Gachagua cautions Ruto as Pastor Rigathi reacts to abolishment of funding for her office

Gachagua cautions Ruto as Pastor Rigathi reacts to abolishment of funding for her office

Kenyans killed during demos honoured at Shujaa Memorial Concert as stars dazzle at Uhuru Park

Kenyans killed during demos honoured at Shujaa Memorial Concert as stars dazzle at Uhuru Park

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How protestor fooled the world that he was smoking teargas

How Kenyan fooled the world that he was smoking teargas during protest

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi (X)

Oscar Sudi announces break amid Sh20M donation controversy

K24 journalist Joel Chacha injured during ant-government protests

K24 journalist left injured as looting intensifies amidst anti-government protests

June Ruto at the National Defence College.

What awaits June Ruto after joining course with KDF, NIS, KRA & other gov't officers