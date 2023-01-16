ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

How Chebukati, commissioners went into hiding days after Bomas election drama

Denis Mwangi

The 3 commissioners who were whisked away in an incognito car didn't know where Chebukati was hiding because they had no means of communicating with each other after leaving their phones at Bomas.

Outgoing IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati and commissioners Boya Molu & Abdi Guliye during the launch of the Post-election Evaluation Report in Nairobi
Outgoing IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati and commissioners Boya Molu & Abdi Guliye during the launch of the Post-election Evaluation Report in Nairobi

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chair Wafula Chebukati has revealed that after announcing the results of the 2022 presidential election, he and three other members of the commission went into hiding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He was speaking during the launch of the Post-Election Evaluation Report in Nairobi, where he gave a glimpse into what happened after the chaotic announcement at Bomas of Kenya.

Chebukati said that while his fellow commissioners went into hiding at an undisclosed location, he retreated to his house and waited for what would transpire.

Outgoing IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati during the launch of the Post-election Evaluation Report in Nairobi
Outgoing IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati during the launch of the Post-election Evaluation Report in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

His colleagues did not know where he was because they did not have means of communication.

"They call us three musketeers. So, they (commissioners) went into 'Siberia' but they are not telling you where I was. I was in my house, taking my cups of tea and waiting to see if anybody came to the door. Of course, nobody came," Chebukati said.

He said he was relieved to see that the country had moved on peacefully and nobody was looking for him.

On his part, commissioner Abdi Guliye said that he and IEBC CEO Hussein Marjan were whisked away in an incognito vehicle to an undisclosed location where they hid for three days.

He explained that they all left their phones at Bomas to avoid being tracked.

The commissioners feared for their lives because of the intense lobbying and obstruction they had undergone, claiming that the government of the day wanted to manipulate the election results.

"After the Bomas announcement of the results, I recall going into "Siberia" in my own country together with commissioner Boya Molu and CEO Hussein Marjan.

"We went into hiding, had to put off our phones, leave them in Bomas, send away our security and we rode in a Toyota Noah to an unknown location. Our only contact with Kenya or the world was the TV, just to check whether you were killing each other or you were celebrating,” he said.

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati revealed that William Ruto won the presidential election after garnering 7,176,141 votes (50.49%) against Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga who scored 6,942,930 (48.85%)votes.
IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati revealed that William Ruto won the presidential election after garnering 7,176,141 votes (50.49%) against Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga who scored 6,942,930 (48.85%)votes. Pulse Live Kenya

The three poll officials are set to retire on January 17, 2023, after completing their tenure at the IEBC, and will take home millions in exit packages.

Chebukati will receive Sh12.4 million as computed from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission provisions on gratuity and pension for full-time constitutional commission officers.

The two other IEBC commissioners, Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye, will receive Sh10.3 million each.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyan convicted for planning to blow up KICC

Kenyan convicted for planning to blow up KICC

How to check Form One placement results and download admission letters online

How to check Form One placement results and download admission letters online

How Chebukati, commissioners went into hiding days after Bomas election drama

How Chebukati, commissioners went into hiding days after Bomas election drama

CS Machogu orders action against 2,673 headteachers

CS Machogu orders action against 2,673 headteachers

His Excellency Dr Galiwango dies in Nairobi

His Excellency Dr Galiwango dies in Nairobi

CS Machogu to announce fate for 2.4 million KCPE & KPSEA candidates

CS Machogu to announce fate for 2.4 million KCPE & KPSEA candidates

Moja Company addresses reports of car falling off the Nairobi Expressway

Moja Company addresses reports of car falling off the Nairobi Expressway

Radio boss forced to take back comments during Kasavuli's burial

Radio boss forced to take back comments during Kasavuli's burial

Renowned Kenyan scholar and Leadership Institute founder killed in Nairobi

Renowned Kenyan scholar and Leadership Institute founder killed in Nairobi

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mourners at Friends Church, Nairobi during the memorial service of Catherine Kasavuli in Nairobi

Radio boss forced to take back comments during Kasavuli's burial

Edwin Chiloba murder suspects in court

Jacktone Odhiambo makes 1 request in court

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta at the coastal city of Mombasa over the weekend, where he visited The Moorings, Kenya's first floating restaurant.

Uhuru takes family to Kenya's 1st floating restaurant [Photos]

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu

5 requirements schools must meet to host junior secondary students