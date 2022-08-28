RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Tuju exposes 2 secret meetings with Chebukati, Guliye and Marjan

Charles Ouma

I want them to say they never came to my house and I will make public the CCTV in my house so that they can be investigated by the DCI - Raphael Tuju

Azimio Executive Director, Raphael Tuju, On Sunday, August 28 gave a detailed account of his meeting with Wafula Chebukati, detailing two other secret meetings he had with Chebukati and IEBC Commissioners Marjan Hussein Marjan and Abdi Guliye.

Tuju started by confirming that the alleged meeting indeed took place at 4AM but added that Chebukati had lied about the subject of their discussion as the same meeting was attended by all IEBC commissioners and others totaling more than ten who can confirm his account.

“I had received intelligence from one of the IEBC officials who complained that some Form34As were being brought down and being replaced by other Form 34As. He was not able to know exactly from which location this was happening.

“He brought it to me for the first time and I reported this to the DCI (Directorate of Criminal Investigations) who dispatched officers to have an interview with this person.” Tuju explained.

“This gentleman was so terrified and he actually mentioned the case that he had been threatened by Mr. Marjan when he brought it up with him that he should not play with him, he will know who Mr. Marjan is.

“I tried several times to access the chairman and actually a day passed. I came to see him the following morning, he had issued instructions to a senior police officer who actually physically blocked me from accessing the Bomas of Kenya that day.” Added Tuju.

Using his public relations, Tuju accessed the facility through the back door where once again, his attempts to see the IEBC chairman were foiled by Chebukati’s officers who insisted that the chairman was busy receiving reports from returning officers.

The former Rarieda MP became even more concerned that Chebukati had locked himself in the office with Mr. Molu and Mr. Marjan after issuing strict instructions that all returning officers should see him (Chebukati) first before proceeding to have the results verified.

He added that he is familiar with all the commissioners having worked with them in the past and noted before spilling the beans on two other meetings.

Tuju challenged Chebukati to come clean on a secret meeting he had with Chebukati in Karen, and went ahead to reveal that Commissioners Guliye and Marjan had even met him (Tuju) at his Karen home in what was more of an auctioneering exercise.

I want them to say they never came to my house and I will make public the CCTV in my house so that they can be investigated by the DCI because to my house they came” Tuju added.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

