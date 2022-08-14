Security beefed up at Bomas, causes stand-off between police and Azimio politicians [Video]

Among those who were blocked from accessing the premises are Kisumu governor-elect Prof. Anyang Nyong’o, chairman of Raila Odinga's campaign board Ndiritu Muriithi, Fred Gumo, James Orengo and Nairobi Senator-elect, Edwin Sifuna.

Only two were allowed in as those who were blocked camped at the gate, negotiating with the security personnel to gain access into the tallying center.

Ndiritu Muriithi decried the development, wondering why a team that had all the required accreditation was not allowed in even as he negotiated with the security team to allow the Azimio delegation in.

After lengthy negotiations, the Azimio team was allowed past the main gate into the facility where the verification and tallying of presidential elections is in progress.

The leaders were then led to a holding area where they could be seen making several calls.

There was heavy deployment of security officers with armed police manning the facility as their counterparts on horseback arrived to secure the area.

Bomas of Kenya has been at the epicenter of the presidential elections with the verification and tallying of presidential elections underway.

As of yesterday, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) confirmed that it will only allow limited access to the National Tallying Center at Bomas of Kenya.

IEBC commissioner Abdi Guliye said only presidential chief agents, their assistants, clerks, diplomats, observers, and the media will be allowed at the tallying center.

He noted that the move would help fasten the verification process of forms 34A and 34B, currently underway at Bomas.