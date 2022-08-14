RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Security beefed up at Bomas, causes stand-off between police and Azimio politicians [Video]

Authors:

Charles Ouma

Among those who were blocked from accessing the premises are Anyang Nyong’o, Ndiritu Muriithi, James Orengo and Edwin Sifuna.

IEBC increases police detail at the Bomas of Kenya National Tallying Centre ahead of declaration of 2022 presidential election winner
IEBC increases police detail at the Bomas of Kenya National Tallying Centre ahead of declaration of 2022 presidential election winner

A commotion ensued at the Bomas of Kenya National Tallying Centre on Sunday as a delegation of Azimio la Umoja politicians was blocked from accessing the facility.

Among those who were blocked from accessing the premises are Kisumu governor-elect Prof. Anyang Nyong’o, chairman of Raila Odinga's campaign board Ndiritu Muriithi, Fred Gumo, James Orengo and Nairobi Senator-elect, Edwin Sifuna.

Only two were allowed in as those who were blocked camped at the gate, negotiating with the security personnel to gain access into the tallying center.

Ndiritu Muriithi decried the development, wondering why a team that had all the required accreditation was not allowed in even as he negotiated with the security team to allow the Azimio delegation in.

After lengthy negotiations, the Azimio team was allowed past the main gate into the facility where the verification and tallying of presidential elections is in progress.

The leaders were then led to a holding area where they could be seen making several calls.

READ: Raila's 1st public address as Kenyans await 2022 presidential election result [Video]

There was heavy deployment of security officers with armed police manning the facility as their counterparts on horseback arrived to secure the area.

Bomas of Kenya has been at the epicenter of the presidential elections with the verification and tallying of presidential elections underway.

As of yesterday, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) confirmed that it will only allow limited access to the National Tallying Center at Bomas of Kenya.

IEBC commissioner Abdi Guliye said only presidential chief agents, their assistants, clerks, diplomats, observers, and the media will be allowed at the tallying center.

IEBC increases police detail at the Bomas of Kenya National Tallying Centre ahead of declaration of 2022 presidential election winner
IEBC increases police detail at the Bomas of Kenya National Tallying Centre ahead of declaration of 2022 presidential election winner Pulse Live Kenya

He noted that the move would help fasten the verification process of forms 34A and 34B, currently underway at Bomas.

The exercise has been an emotive affair with frequent clashes as politicians from across the political divide take on each other in a bid.

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

'Sina maoni' man granted all expenses paid holiday trip

'Sina maoni' man granted all expenses paid holiday trip

Security beefed up at Bomas, causes stand-off between police and Azimio politicians [Video]

Security beefed up at Bomas, causes stand-off between police and Azimio politicians [Video]

Presidential candidate concedes defeat, endorses William Ruto

Presidential candidate concedes defeat, endorses William Ruto

Raila's 1st public address as Kenyans await 2022 presidential election result [Video]

Raila's 1st public address as Kenyans await 2022 presidential election result [Video]

Igathe, Omanga concede defeat in Nairobi

Igathe, Omanga concede defeat in Nairobi

Revealed: Details of missing IEBC official’s last phone call with family

Revealed: Details of missing IEBC official’s last phone call with family

Sakaja wins in Nairobi as Azimio takes Senator and Woman Representative

Sakaja wins in Nairobi as Azimio takes Senator and Woman Representative

Disputed 2022 gubernatorial elections [List]

Disputed 2022 gubernatorial elections [List]

Details of Uhuru’s call with U.S Secretary Of State

Details of Uhuru’s call with U.S Secretary Of State

Trending

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE: Results from Kenya's 2022 elections

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE: Presidential election results

Governors elect George Natembeya of Trans Nzoia and Wesley Rotich of Elgeyo Marakwet

New governors-elect in 42 counties, confirmed by IEBC [LIST]

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua during a campaign rally in Lodwar, Turkana County on April 03, 2022

Karua responds after Ruto beat Raila in her polling station