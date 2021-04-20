The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) might have its election data and transmission servers hosted in the country ahead of 2022 elections.
IEBC to have Servers hosted in the country ahead of 2022 Elections; if regulations passed
Regulations proposed by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru
This is if the National Assembly approves the draft Data Protection (General) Regulations, 2021 proposed by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru.
The regulations state that the conduct of elections should be done in the country.
The proposed regulations are currently undergoing public participation.
IEBC has had its servers held and maintained in France by OT Morpho.
The electoral agency had refused to open its servers in the 2017 presidential election petition, despite court orders.
The Supreme Court cited this among the reasons why the court nullified the 2017 presidential election results.
