I'm not a tourist – Ruto scoffs at Raila, outlines benefits of his foreign trips

The Head of State maintained that he is not a tourist and neither are the trips a luxury excursion as alleged by his critics, explaining that his foreign trips are for the benefit of Kenyans.

"You have heard that I have toured many parts of the world and I have travelled with a plan, I am not a tourist. Because for this country to change it has to be changed and that is done by thoughts and plans," he said.

"As we speak our CS for Labour (Florence Bore) is in Saudi Arabia because we want to plan how our youth will get jobs everywhere." Ruto explained during a church service in Kimende, Kiambu County on Sunday December 10, 2023.

He listed bilateral agreements signed which will see many Kenyans work abroad as one of the benefits of his frequent travels, stating that the move will help addressing the unemployment crisis in the country.

"There are some who will stay here in Rukuma and get jobs through the housing project, others will work in the ICT hub and others will board planes the go work outside the nation. Didn't we agree that kazi ni kazi?" The President added.

The frequent trips by the President have attracted criticism with the opposition noting that despite spending millions at a time when the Kenya Kwanza regime claims the country is broke, no tangible benefits can be attributed to the trips.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua recently defended his boss from accusations of being a “tourist president”, urging him to travel until a solution to Kenya’s ailing economy is found.

"Continue going anywhere in the world, anywhere you will find many benefits for Kenyans," Gachagua said.

The President has been on the receiving due to his frequent trips with his Cabinet Secretaries finding it difficult to defend the same.

CSs & Kenya Kwanza leaders face the wrath of Kenyans while defending Ruto's trips

Cabinet Secretary for EAC, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development Peninah Malonza found it difficult defending President William Ruto’s track record and foreign trips after coming face to face with a hostile crowd in Kitui who heckled her.

