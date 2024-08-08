Jimi Wanjigi's son speaks after police raid family home in Muthaiga

Wanjigi shared videos showing a contingent of police officers outside his home saying, “The police have decide to raid my home.”

Police officers towed away one vehicle a Toyota Landcruiser Prado which was parked outside the gate. Eye witnessed said that the occupants of the vehicle fled.

Wanjigi's son Maina said he was not shocked by the events that had transpired because it is not the first time the family was experiencing police deployment to their home.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's not the first time we've been raided so, it seems that whenever we're a threat to them they decide to raid us but this is all in the spirit of political Freedom. Why when you show opinion with against the government do you have to be victimised like this?" Maina stated.

According to Wanjigi's lawyer, the police said the vehicle was taken to Central Police Station.

Jimi Wanjigi's son Maina Pulse Live Kenya

"Jimi and other Kenyans have their own political freedoms to comment and to say whatever he want to say. So if the government thinks that he's not one of those Kenyans that can say whatever they want to say, then we are back in the old dark days.

"So we want to wait and see what the police are going to say after this and then we'll be able to address the press maybe tomorrow at the at the correct time," the lawyer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The businessman -cum-politician has been a prominent supporter of the movement.

On August 8, 2024, protesters in Nairobi rallied under the banner of the "Nane Nane" movement, demanding significant changes from the government.

The demonstrators behind the protests are calling for the president to step down, expressing frustration with his administration's handling of various issues, including economic challenges and corruption.

Police officers at Jimi Wanjigi's home in Muthaiga Pulse Live Kenya

Protesters have highlighted the pervasive corruption within the government and are demanding accountability from public officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are expressed anger over the wealth accumulation of Cabinet secretaries while ordinary citizens struggle.

The protesters want immediate action to alleviate rising living costs and high unemployment rates.

Many young people articulated their disillusionment with the current economic situation, which they believe has failed to provide them with opportunities.

They are also calling for sweeping governance reforms to ensure a more accountable and transparent government that prioritises the needs of its citizens.