The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Jimmy Kibaki makes comeback in politics as UDA & ODM pocket Sh856 Million

Charles Ouma

Jimmy Kibaki is back as deputy party leader

Former President Mwai Kibaki's son Jimmy Kibaki addressing mourners during the 3rd President's burial in Othaya, Nyeri County on April 30, 2022
Former President Mwai Kibaki's son Jimmy Kibaki addressing mourners during the 3rd President's burial in Othaya, Nyeri County on April 30, 2022

Months after exiting politics, former President Mwai Kibaki’s son, Jimmy Kibaki has made a comeback with a senior role.

Recommended articles

Jimmy served as the deputy leader of the New Democrats party until his resignation in May 2024 when he resigned to attend to urgent family matters.

He has since made a comeback to politics, resuming the same position.

A Gazette notice published on Friday by the Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu named Jimmy as the Deputy Leader, alongside other officials who will lead the party following changes to the party's leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jimmy Kibaki
Jimmy Kibaki Jimmy Kibaki Pulse Live Kenya

The notice further named Daniel Musembi to replace Fredrick Muthangya as the Secretary-General, Simon Ngunjiri replace Roseline Ashepete as the Deputy secretary-general, and Daniel Kipkorir take over the Deputy Treasurer position from Khadija Ahmed.

Until his exit in May this year, Jimmy was perceived as the heir to Mwai Kibaki’s political throne.

"Over the past 33 years, I have been intimately involved in various political initiatives in this country, including the formation and management of various political parties,"

ADVERTISEMENT

"At this time in my life, it has become apparent to me that I need to devote all my time to urgent family and business matters that require my full attention," Jimmy stated at the time of his exit from active politics in May 2024.

Having been active in politics for decades, including serving as Kenya’s vice president and President, Kibaki left a legacy that his family appeared keen on honouring.

His comeback to politics after a break that lasted four months places him at a prime position to carry on with the family’s tradition of active involvement in Kenyan politics.

Jimmy has been active in politics for several years, having played a role in the creation of Party of National Unity that sponsored former President William Ruto to parliament for his second term.

He eventually joined the New Democrats party in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jimmy’s comeback was announced on the same day that also saw the Registrar of Political Parties announce that United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will pocket Sh856 million being the Political Parties Fund.

File image of President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after meeting President Yoweri Museveni in Uganda
File image of President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after meeting President Yoweri Museveni in Uganda File image of President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after meeting President Yoweri Museveni in Uganda Pulse Live Kenya

In line with the Political Parties (Funding) Regulations, 2019 and the Political Parties Act, 2011, UDA will receive Sh558.5 million while ODM will pocket Sh316 million.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gachagua takes impeachment plot to Ruto with warning in angry rant

Gachagua takes impeachment plot to Ruto with warning in angry rant

Jimmy Kibaki makes comeback in politics as UDA & ODM pocket Sh856 Million

Jimmy Kibaki makes comeback in politics as UDA & ODM pocket Sh856 Million

300 signatures collected, date set & night meetings that sealed Gachagua’s fate

300 signatures collected, date set & night meetings that sealed Gachagua’s fate

Nyaboke Moraa remembers late daughter in emotional post

Nyaboke Moraa remembers late daughter in emotional post

SHIF Implementation: Kenyans infiltrate crucial meeting to voice concerns

SHIF Implementation: Kenyans infiltrate crucial meeting to voice concerns

Anne Waiguru's Biography: Education, career, children, net worth & assets

Anne Waiguru's Biography: Education, career, children, net worth & assets

Gachagua allies get protection from arrest after DPP approved charges against them

Gachagua allies get protection from arrest after DPP approved charges against them

Pharmacy and poisons board recalls common blood pressure drug from all chemists, hospitals

Pharmacy and poisons board recalls common blood pressure drug from all chemists, hospitals

Nairobi Archdiocese dismisses death rumours about Cardinal John Njue

Nairobi Archdiocese dismisses death rumours about Cardinal John Njue

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Morara Kebaso during an interview with Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange

It's not worth it - Morara Kebaso to refund contributions, mulls quitting activism

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa

Safaricom clarifies Sh104.8B investment in Ministry of Health's digital healthcare plan

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

All we know on impeachment plan: Gachagua’s team details date, movers & end game:

Belgut MP Nelson Koech faced the wrath of Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba during a heated debate on Citizen TV

MP Wamuchomba resorts to Kikuyu language in fiery Citizen TV debate [Video]