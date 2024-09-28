Jimmy Kibaki makes comeback in politics as UDA & ODM pocket Sh856 Million

Jimmy served as the deputy leader of the New Democrats party until his resignation in May 2024 when he resigned to attend to urgent family matters.

He has since made a comeback to politics, resuming the same position.

A Gazette notice published on Friday by the Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu named Jimmy as the Deputy Leader, alongside other officials who will lead the party following changes to the party's leadership.

Jimmy Kibaki

The notice further named Daniel Musembi to replace Fredrick Muthangya as the Secretary-General, Simon Ngunjiri replace Roseline Ashepete as the Deputy secretary-general, and Daniel Kipkorir take over the Deputy Treasurer position from Khadija Ahmed.

Perceived heir to Mwai Kibaki's throne

Until his exit in May this year, Jimmy was perceived as the heir to Mwai Kibaki’s political throne.

"Over the past 33 years, I have been intimately involved in various political initiatives in this country, including the formation and management of various political parties,"

"At this time in my life, it has become apparent to me that I need to devote all my time to urgent family and business matters that require my full attention," Jimmy stated at the time of his exit from active politics in May 2024.

Having been active in politics for decades, including serving as Kenya’s vice president and President, Kibaki left a legacy that his family appeared keen on honouring.

His comeback to politics after a break that lasted four months places him at a prime position to carry on with the family’s tradition of active involvement in Kenyan politics.

Jimmy has been active in politics for several years, having played a role in the creation of Party of National Unity that sponsored former President William Ruto to parliament for his second term.

He eventually joined the New Democrats party in 2021.

UDA & ODM pocket millions

Jimmy’s comeback was announced on the same day that also saw the Registrar of Political Parties announce that United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will pocket Sh856 million being the Political Parties Fund.

File image of President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after meeting President Yoweri Museveni in Uganda Pulse Live Kenya