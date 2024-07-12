JKUAT students protest along Thika Super Highway

Students from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) took to the streets on Friday in a protest, demanding justice for their fellow student, Denzel Omondi.

Omondi, a third-year student, was tragically found dead in a quarry in the Mashinani area.

The 23-year-old third-year student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), tragically died under mysterious circumstances during the recent anti-government protests in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was last seen protesting at the National Assembly on June 25, 2024.

He was later spotted at the JKUAT campus on June 26, but then went missing on June 27.

His body was discovered on July 6, 2024, floating in a deserted quarry in Juja. An autopsy revealed that he had drowned .

However, Denzel's family and human rights defenders are not convinced by the autopsy findings, as his body had bruises on the back of his head and legs.

The late Denzel Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Denzel's father, James Otieno, stated that he spoke to his son just hours before he disappeared, and that Denzel was in a good mood at the time .

Investigators and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Denzel's death, but have not yet provided a conclusive explanation .

According to a press release issued on July 12, IPOA has registered ten complaints related to unlawful arrests, abductions, and disappearances of members of the public, including participants in recent anti-Finance Bill protests.

JKUAT students protest along Thika Superhighway over Denzel Omondi's death Pulse Live Kenya

JKUAT students protest along Thika Superhighway over Denzel Omondi's death Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The following is a summary of the cases and their current status:

Austin Omondi (Nairobi): The victims was found alive with allegations of harassment and torture. IPOA is seeking additional eyewitness accounts to facilitate the investigation. Gabriel Oguda (Nairobi): IPOA is currently unable to access victim associated with these unlawful arrests, abductions, and disappearances. John Frank (Nairobi): IPOA requests victim and any other relevant eyewitnesses to come forward and record statements. Drey Mwangi (Nairobi): Similar to John Frank's case, IPOA is seeking statements from victims and witnesses. Shadrack Kiprono (Nairobi): IPOA is appealing for witnesses to aid in the speedy investigation of these allegations. Osama Otero (Nairobi): Victims and witnesses are requested to assist in the investigation by providing statements. Leslie Muturi (Nairobi): IPOA continues to call for information from any witnesses. Joshua Okay (Kajiado): The victim is still missing. IPOA urges relevant eyewitnesses to come forward to facilitate investigations. Joseph Mwangi (Nairobi): The victim was found deceased. IPOA has conducted a post-mortem and is seeking police documents and any verifiable CCTV footage or photographs. Denzel Omondi (Nairobi): The case is under preliminary assessment. IPOA calls for victims and eyewitnesses to provide statements.

Additionally, an incident in Isiolo involving Mukhtar Tache Ali, Nura Abdi Diba, and Issa Osman is under preliminary assessment and investigation.

Pulse Live Kenya

Public Appeal for Information

ADVERTISEMENT

IPOA is appealing to the public for any eyewitness accounts that may aid in the investigation of these cases.

IPOA has provided multiple channels for the public to share information, including a toll-free number, 1559, and a direct line, 0204906000.