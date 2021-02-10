High Court Judge Justice Anthony Mrima has disqualified himself from hearing ten petitions challenging the nomination and swearing-in of Anne Mwenda Kananu as the Nairobi Deputy Governor.

Justice Mrima made the decision on Tuesday, stating that it was because of various combined reasons.

“I hereby recuse myself from this matter as well as all the matters on the Governorship of Nairobi County,” said Justice Anthony Mrima.

He directed that the matter be taken to the Presiding Judge of the constitution division for further directions on February 10.

JSC Petition

Justice Mrima’s decision comes barely a month after a petitioner moved to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) seeking to have him reprimanded.

Mr. Henry Shitanda filed a petition with the commission challenging the judge's ruling on a case that sought to have the vetting of Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Mwenda Kananu stopped, accusing him of letting his ruling be compromised by personal bias.

Shitanda further observed that the judge did not consider that impeached Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko had withdrawn Kananu's nomination in December 2020.

Justice Mrima had declined to issue orders blocking the vetting of the deputy governor noting that there would still be other legal avenues to remove her despite the vetting process.