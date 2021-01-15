A petitioner has moved to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) seeking to have High Court Judge Anthony Mrima reprimanded.

Mr Henry Shitanda filed a petition with the commission challenging the judge's ruling on a case which sought to have the vetting of Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Mwenda Kananu stopped.

The petitioner accused the judge of letting his ruling be compromised by personal bias.

Mr Shitanda further observed that the judge did not consider that impeached Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko had withdrawn Kananu's nomination in December 2020.

Justice Mrima declined to issue orders blocking the vetting of the deputy governor noting that there would still be other legal avenues to remove her despite the vetting process.